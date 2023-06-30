John Connell: Dream of owning a home is dead for this generation – and maybe even for the next decade

It’s a dream we all have. One instilled in us from youth. A vision to be a king. The dream so many of us held to, but it would seem that dream is slipping away. What was once whole and profound, intact and constant, seems now to be an illusory thing.

Most people were brought up in a home owned by their parents. Ownership was ingrained in not just the individual but the nation. When Dev talked of his “Ireland that we dreamed of” in a speech, it was a land with bright, cosy homesteads. Dev’s dream was never fully realised, for the countryside was emptied of the people, emigrating one after the other, but there was a time when housing seemed to be upheld as a right for us all.

It was announced this week that the price of a three-bed semi in Dublin had hit a new high of €500,000. That is 14pc higher than Celtic Tiger prices back in the boom days, when the average then for such a house was €431,000. But it’s not just Dublin – the average house price in the rest of Ireland is just under €300,000. Prices have risen in Cork by 1.6pc to €360,000, in Limerick by 2.9pc to €280,000, in Waterford by 1.8pc to €285,000 and in Galway by 0.3pc to €335,000.

The data was gathered in the latest Irish Independent REA Average House Price Index. Housing is the great conversation of this generation. There are those who have bought or built and those who are still renting, trying to get money together for a deposit. To own a house, we are told, is a great privilege, but why has it become so hard to achieve? Wages have not risen in line with prices, and the supply of homes in this country does not meet demand, but Ireland is not alone in this generation trap.

In my old home of Australia, house prices in many places are well over $1m (€607,650), which has led to a rental crisis throughout the country. Many people are caught in a cycle of ever-higher rents in a country that seems to be struggling with similar problems to our own. The private rental market is, according to reports, the “epicentre of Australia’s housing affordability problem”. People are allocating a large part of their income on rent alone.

But it’s not just Australia. In the US, rents are also high. In Los Angeles, a city I am often in for work, the average rent is $2,781 (€2,560), but from talking to many friends in that city, their rents were often much higher, between $3,000 and $5,000. What becomes of a generation when they cannot get themselves on to the property ladder?

The answer is unclear. Delayed adulthood is a product of the times we live in. Average rents in Dublin run at about €2,300 a month, leaving little money left for saving for that all-important deposit. We know the solution to this housing affordability problem, and that is to increase the stock available for sale. More supply would help level out prices.

As outlined in this paper this week, if we want to end the decade-long housing crisis, we need to decide to do so. It’s not that complicated. The report stated: “We need more than twice the number of homes being built at present levels, and we need to maintain this level of construction over a very long period to come.”

The writer argued for rezoning and other such ideas, which is laudable, and he acknowledged the generation caught with these rents.

There has been a move away from urban centres since the pandemic. People realised a city could not fulfil all their needs and, for once in a long time, people left cities and big towns and moved to the country or back to their home county. It was something I thought would continue, and we would gain new people, new skills and new ideas here in rural Ireland. In some respects, it helped, but it did not go far enough.

When the pandemic ended, many returned to the cities and big towns. I have spent my share of time in cities around the world. It cost large amounts of money, and I was glad to get away, but for a many people their careers are in cities, and they do not have a choice about where they live.

Historian Joe Lee, formerly of New York University, speaking in Pat Collins’s film essay What We Leave in Our Wake, said that in the Ireland of the 1860s, land was security. The house was key to that. But that security is getting harder and harder to grasp for a great swathe of society as we move 150 years forward. It makes us wonder if we are living in a fragmented society.

Houses have never been more expensive, and where it will end is anyone’s guess. I worry for this generation. I worry about the next. Dev’s dream of the cosy homesteads seems so far away now. His time was tough, and our time is tough. The great battles of today are still being fought. What the likely picture will be in the next decade is still unclear.