John Connell: Between the jigs and the reels, the banter and the bullocks, a perfect day at the mart

Birthdays are important milestones. They let us know we have come through another year, that we have gained new wisdom and knowledge – and, if we’re lucky, that we’ve shared and known love.

I’ve known birthdays overseas, where the celebration was just with myself, or the summer of my 30th year when I climbed Mount Errigal in Donegal and swam and fished in the lake below. Birthdays must be embraced and defined to sound out the new year, to make it whole and strong. One must start as one means to go on. It’s a good measure of a year ahead.

I spent my latest birthday in the company of my father last weekend, and all of these things are true. I’ve been tending to our weanlings on the hill farm, waiting and watching for them to mature into nice beasts, and it was decided on Saturday that we would sell the first five bullocks at the mart.

We loaded the cattle and headed off on Saturday morning to the organic sale in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. There were farmers from every corner of the region there with cattle to sell.

We were early to the sale, so we walked around the town first and got a coffee. There was a traditional music festival, though no sounds came from any pubs that early in the day. We met men from the North who told us of their lives, and we passed an hour in pleasant company.

Leitrim is a lovely county, one that has many livestock marts and holds many stories and tales. Being on this ground makes me think of the writer John McGahern, who spent his years in the county working and farming, something I too have been doing, something that bonds both of us to our homelands. As McGahern said, the local was the universal, and that is something I have found too. Everywhere is a somewhere, and in knowing that somewhere we gain an insight into the heart of the place.

When the sale started, we waited for our numbers to be called and then got down to the business of selling. It was a new venture for us, selling in the organic sales, but the day did not disappoint and we left the mart office happy with our prices. A summer of looking and watching had resulted in five bullocks gone to the next man or woman.

So much of farming is about waiting and looking, judging when a beast is well or sick, when a field is ready to be mown and bailed. Writing is like this too. One takes the time to study and read in the hope that the page, or pages, one writes form something whole and solid – a book or story that might resonate with the reader long after the business of reading is done.

After the mart, we walked back up the town and heard the reels of traditional music flowing out a pub door, and on a whim we entered, in our wellingtons and farm clothes.

No one minded our appearance; they were there for music, not fashion. We sat and let the music wash over us and chatted then about life and the music and the fires in Greece.

My father said he had been reading Patrick Kavanagh’s biography and told me details of the man’s life I hadn’t known. We chatted with others in the pub and clapped when each tune finished, then waited for the next to start.

It was a simple day, but a beautiful one. Farming and traditional music are two things I have come to love since returning to Ireland seven years ago.

They say we are new people every seven years, that our cells and skin and hair have entirely replaced themselves over that period, and so it is that I have found myself to be a new man entirely.

That once lover of all things urban is now a country gent. That once global traveller seems to love the local all the more.

It was a day when we see our parents as adults and realise the bonds we have with them are so important.

The bonds between a father and son or a daughter and mother are special. If one is lucky and has that bond, there is so much to be enjoyed, so much more than just familial obligations.

After an hour or so of the music, we agreed we needed to hit the road because my wife needed me to give a hand as she nurses our son in his first year.

That’s the amazing thing about family. The chain has become bigger now. There is another generation after my father and me. The name lives on, and so do the bonds.

There is much to be thankful for this birthday. I have my health and my family. I didn’t climb Errigal on the dawn of my 37th birthday, but the hill country of Leitrim was more than enough.

One day when I’m older, perhaps I’ll bring my son to a sale of bullocks and we’ll discuss life and art and listen to music played out to the soul of the world in a small Irish pub.

We must value our parents; we must value the good days. As I entered the house, I picked up my son and thought to myself, I hope you and I will get to live great days like I just had.

Maybe that’s my wish now – to think of those who come next and not to focus on myself so much. Perhaps that’s the lesson my father has imparted to me and one I will impart to my son when the time comes.

True it is, friends. True it is.