Joe Duffy: 'Marian's unique broadcast beginning: how 'Women Today' became 'Liveline''

Across on Radio 1, as it was then called, 'The Gay Byrne Show' was extended to two hours. On the same day that Radio 2 was launched, Marian Finucane got her big break with the start of a new 30-minute daily programme on RTÉ Radio 1 called 'Women Today'.

It was a historic day.

It is hard to believe that in less than two months we have lost both Gay and Marian, the twin pillars of public broadcasting for 40 years.

Marian was the voice of reason on the national airwaves for four decades.

She was fair, welcoming, reassuring, trusting and trusted, charming yet inquisitive.

She was a unique broadcaster and she had a unique role in the creation of modern Irish broadcasting.

Early in 1979, RTÉ set up an internal working party to investigate representation of women in news reporting.

Its report found that 'a lone Martian orbiting the Earth who happened to tune into some hours of Irish radio or television might well conclude that humankind was divided into two sexes in proportions six to one'.

Producer Clare Duignan suggested the idea for 'Women Today' to Michael Littleton, the visionary head of radio at the time, to redress this imbalance. 'Women Today' did exactly what it said on the tin. A mixture of reports, interviews, music and studio discussions, it was an instant success.

Marian Finucane was a qualified architect when she became a continuity announcer in RTÉ in 1974. Her warm voice and sharp intellect ensured that she would soon get free rein on the radio. And her TV career was mentored by producer Eoghan Harris. Marian had also been involved in the fledgling Irish women's movement in the 1970s, so she was the obvious choice as presenter of 'Women Today'.

Marian temporarily left the programme after two years to edit 'Status Magazine', again aimed primarily at women, and Doireann Ní Bhriain and Hilary Orpen continued presenting 'Women Today', with Patrick Farrelly and Michael Holmes producing.

Extended to one hour in 1985 and renamed 'Liveline' - a title dreamt up by Hilary Orpen and Ed Mulhall - the 2pm to 3pm slot kept many of the elements and staff of 'Women Today' and with Marian Finucane back as presenter, it was given a much broader remit. In the early days of 'Liveline' it was mainly a magazine programme with an emphasis on the empowerment of women. One new feature of 'Liveline' was a Friday panel discussion where callers were called to interact with experts in the studio.

Gradually the phone element gathered ground on 'Liveline' but only on the basis of the response of listeners to the issues under discussion; reports, inserts and studio guests were slowly phased out as the production team saw the power of listeners phoning in.

Joe Duffy is the presenter of 'Liveline'

Irish Independent