Let's play my new board game called "Spot the spurned backbencher". No, on second thoughts that's too tricky, given lockdown board-game traumas. It's too fraught to present such a crowded field for prospective players.

So straight to the point: Jim O'Callaghan TD, heavy-hitting lawyer and ambitious Fianna Fáil politician, has bluntly declined an offer to play with the junior team. It's senior or nothing for James, who notably did not make the first team of government announced last Saturday.

Well, no, that's not entirely the story. He actually says he is not playing junior because he wants to devote his energies to party matters.

Just hark at this explanation. "I want to devote more time to strengthening our great party by making it a more attractive option for young voters," Mr O'Callaghan said on Wednesday night.

"I also believe Fianna Fáil needs strong voices outside government who can ensure that our party's identity can be protected during the term of this coalition government."

Just what is he saying here? Well, he could be telling Micheál Martin, his party leader and Taoiseach, that he hopes everything goes well.

But if not, sure, he'll be there anyway to deliver a bit of help. Maybe even help out the door.

It seems he is also saying something similar to what the party's most open coalition opponent, Éamon Ó Cúiv, has been saying for some weeks.

It is that Fianna Fáil will suffer for coalescing with its old foes in Fine Gael and the new rural anti-Christs in the Green Party. The quintessential Ó Cúiv message is that when borrowed money goes scarce, and the demonstrable results for this three-party coalition slow down, then Sinn Féin's proven ability to be right about all that's wrong, will trump any Fianna Fáil efforts to show results in government.

It has a depressing ring of realpolitik about it, given recent developments.

Ó Cúiv and O'Callaghan are not alone among Fianna Fáil TDs, senators, and MEPs in taking that view of the nation's political future.

None - not even Jim O'Callaghan - has so bluntly gone public in voicing those fears. But those fears persist in Fianna Fáil circles despite a three-in-four vote by members in favour of the three-party government as announced last Friday night.

So the reality is Jim O'Callaghan has chosen to sit on the socially distanced bank and watch developments.

Mr O'Callaghan was at one stage close to Mr Martin. But that dynamic changed, and while he was a coalition negotiator in 2016, he was not involved in the process this time.

Now the small number of people in Fianna Fáil who visibly opposed this coalition need a figure around whom they can rally. O'Callaghan could be the one.

There is, of course ,precedent here. In 1970, amid the torrid events of the Arms Trial, Charlie Haughey was banished to the Fianna Fáil backbenches. And, once he got over the initial loss of office and perks, he began a long-range plan to replace then party leader and taoiseach Jack Lynch.

Could we be looking at something similar here - allowing for vastly changed times and differences in the way we do our politics these days?

Well, we may well hear the comparison being made more and more in the next couple of years, bearing in mind that Mr Martin's term as Taoiseach ends in December 2022.

People generally need heroes of one kind or another and dissidents need a rallying figure.

But the first thought many people will have is that Jim O'Callaghan "ain't no Charlie Haughey".

When Haughey set out on his storied "rubber-chicken circuit" in the early 1970s he was already a proven and considerable Fianna Fáil and national politician. Haughey had been a TD since 1957, and he had already served variously as justice, agriculture and finance minister.

He was the son-in-law of the iconic taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Seán Lemass. He was a household name.

Jim O'Callaghan was finally elected to the Dáil in February 2016 after some previous unsuccessful attempts in adverse circumstances.

He had been a Dublin city councillor since 2009 and a party activist for some time before that. It's a record of party service - but it's hardly Haugheyesque.