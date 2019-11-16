Jason O'Mahony: 'RTÉ funding debate badly in need of some home truths'

As part of the debate on public broadcasting, let us go live now to The Man In The Pub.

"Ah, it's yourself."

"It is."

"So, tell me, do you think broadcasting helps shape public attitudes to social, economic and political issues facing the nation?"

"I do."

"Do you think that broadcasting should only be in the hands of powerful interests?"

"I don't."

"Should the State make sure that there's such a thing as a broad public interest broadcaster?"

"I do."

"Are you willing to pay for such a thing through some sort of... (pause)... licence fee?"

Cue wild arm gesticulation and phrases that rhyme with "Trucking Bryan Bubridy".

If there's one big lesson to be learned from the licence fee brouhaha (and the water charges and the property tax), it's to never ask the Irish to actually pay a tax directly. Lift it from their gross wages as part of "general taxation" (all hail the source of free money) and they'll probably not notice.

The other lesson is that many, possibly a majority, of the public simply don't believe that if most RTÉ personalities weren't paid very substantial salaries that they'd be snapped up by somebody else.

Who?

BBC Wales? That weird channel where American women talk about how they dated a serial killer and didn't know? ("He seemed so nice. I mean, you don't expect to see a human head in the refrigerator but we all have our foibles. I collect root vegetables in the shape of cute kittens!")

Even if they were, so what? Their costs would cripple RTÉ's Irish commercial competitors, which would suit RTÉ grand. Or they'd all take a massive pay-cut which would prove the whole point.

It would mean that RTÉ would simply have to find new talent to fill the gaps. Would that be a bad thing? Isn't that what RTÉ is supposed to do anyway?

It would also probably force the station to look at innovation in terms of how it covers issues. Don't forget, RTÉ has in recent years felt like it strayed away from a Reithian mission to educate the public and towards pandering. It's this which has resulted in RTÉ having hardly any supporters amongst ministers or former ministers: every issue is presented as "your problems would be solved if only the minister (the b****rd) would give you more resources".

There's rarely an attempt to educate the public as to the fact that every issue is a battle between finite resources and infinite demand.

And yes, before you ask, that is RTÉ's job.

That's why it gets a licence fee on top of advertising revenue.

Take how RTÉ covers industrial disputes: viewers are rarely given details as to what is actually causing the dispute, just a focus on the drama of the process. The coverage of the A&E crisis will focus on how many people are on trolleys but you'll rarely hear how many people were actually successfully treated and discharged by the HSE on the same day.

Some say it's left-wing bias, but I don't agree.

Of course there is a certain left-wing bias, as there is in every public service broadcaster that isn't tampered with by an authoritarian regime.

I genuinely think it is the Irish obsession with individual stories of woe and suffering over a colder focus on the broad statistical picture.

There's also a failure by the national broadcaster to point out that voters themselves are a vested interest in a system and should be expected to make a fair account of themselves too.

The standard Irish issue studio debate involves a group of politicians desperately trying to not offend anybody and just get to the end of the show.

They're faced by an audience each with their own story and a belief that national policy, whatever it is, should be changed to address their circumstances regardless of the impact on others.

Want to see a real public debate? Put in a third panel willing to actually challenge the public. The politicians won't: they won't say boo to a possible fourth-preference goose.

Challenge the woman who wants her tiny and inefficient local hospital kept open at a cost of depriving thousands of people in urban areas of a better service.

Challenge the man who demanded that water charges be paid out of "general taxation" and now complains that millions aren't available to go into non-water public services.

Challenge the fella who demands his local property tax be cut, then complains that local services are being cut. Ask him who should pay for it if not him?

They may well have answers. The woman with the local hospital may demand to see an air ambulance land right in front of her house before she believes it is safe to close the local hospital.

Fair enough. But more rigour in the debate can only be for the better.

Let me finish by saying I'm pro-RTÉ. I don't look at Fox News in the US and go "Yup, that's the model for us. There's a nation not on the brink of going at each other with broken bottles."

I genuinely believe that the decision by President Reagan to exempt broadcasters from fair and balanced reporting (the fairness doctrine) in 1986 led indirectly to a shockingly unfit man in the White House today.

Given a choice between that or the Hungarian/Turkish/Russian model where the state broadcaster is actually campaigning on behalf of the ruling party, I'll keep our model, for all its flaws.

Just let the market decide the salaries.

Irish Independent