Jason O'Mahony : 'Let's get serious - we must combat cyber culprits before they hurt our democracy'

Especially not a State that prides itself as being the European home to the cutting edge of emerging technology.

Aside from its obligation to one family, there's a broader national concern. The people who sent the anonymous online abuse to the family are just a subset of people engaged in anti-republican values in our country.

Like others on the far right, or Islamofascists, or the agents of nations hostile to our European Union and its values, they are all threats to the safety and security of our republic and it's time that we act on it.

Would it be the worst thing in the world if we had a State agency, like GCHQ in the UK or the NSA in the United States, that had the capacity to pursue and identify the anonymous cowards inflicting misery on ordinary citizens?

Why should anyone have the right to throw racist abuse at people, free from the fear they will never be held accountable? Irish citizens have a right to the protection of their State, so what if any citizen who received anonymous unacceptable abuse could complain to a national security agency which could then publicly identify the culprits?

I'm not talking about people who are just rude or say things you disagree with. That's just wasting the State's time and should be treated accordingly.

I'm talking about the unacceptable. The racists and the would-be rapists.

Let those keyboard invertebrates know that if they decide to inflict suffering online upon a fellow citizen, the State has the innocent's back and the legal power, resources and technical ability to find the abusers and publicly out them and attach them to their online behaviour.

Maybe that might just clean up online behaviour a little bit. Perhaps some malcontent might just hesitate that little bit in future after the NSA calls around to a house to give him a notification that his behaviour has been noted by the State and prosecution may well follow.

Suddenly, sitting in front of your suburban laptop in your underpants eating Monster Munch and abusing women or minorities is not the consequence-free action that you thought it was.

I'm not proposing an Irish FBI. The British model, of keeping the intelligence services and law enforcement separate, is tried and tested and we don't want any State agency to have too much power.

Yes, there'd have to be a strict legal framework. Anonymity is often a vital part of whistleblowing in the public interest and the agency would have to have restrictions and Oireachtas oversight.

This isn't as far-fetched as it sounds. Already GCHQ, alongside taking the lead in UK cyber defence and electronic intelligence gathering, works with the UK police forces on cyber crime, especially with online sex crimes involving children.

A state can defend its citizens in many different ways. It is one of those curious anomalies of modern Ireland, that a country born from war, that then had to fight a second war to prevent a military dictatorship overthrowing an elected parliament, takes national security so casually.

It's also a sign of shocking complacency. We are a rich country, a modern economy, a major home to US investment and a member of the European Union. We are, quite simply, a target-rich environment to everything from cyber terrorism to cyber extortion to election meddling from you-know-where, and we need to confront it.

If you want to hurt the US economy, blackmail a government or a company for money, or try to get a backdoor into EU communications, this is where you do it - a country that takes itself so casually that it doesn't even have a formal dedicated internal security service.

If something happens, the blame will lie squarely with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and their refusal to regard national security as anything other than an abstract concept that troubles other nations for some bizarre reason.

The Government has at least begun to move in the right direction, starting the process to become contributing participants at Nato's Co-operative Centre for Cyber Defence in Estonia, alongside fellow neutrals Austria, Sweden and Finland.

But it's not enough to just sign a piece of paper. The Government has a responsibility to put resources behind the objective and get serious on cyber defence.

We've an election coming next year and are ripe to be used as a testing ground for more hybrid warfare tactics. Everything from fake news to fake party ads to even so-called "deep fake" footage - manufactured material of politicians doing and saying things that simply aren't real.

Carefully crafted, psychologically manipulative ads targeted to specific individual voters that no one else sees, and suddenly we start seeing white supremacists maybe not even winning seats but doing well enough to start making mainstream politicians worry about being seen to be decent to asylum seekers.

Just remember: Michigan and Pennsylvania were supposed to be solidly in the blue Democratic column for Hillary.

We need to take this seriously.

Irish Independent