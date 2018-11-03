The Spanish teenager who managed to escape from Eoin Berkley's clutches after he abducted and raped her repeatedly over 24 hours should be hailed for her courage.

The Spanish teenager who managed to escape from Eoin Berkley's clutches after he abducted and raped her repeatedly over 24 hours should be hailed for her courage.

Jane Last: 'In failing rapist Eoin Berkley, our system also failed his victim'

One should never feel sorry for an individual who terrorised and attacked an innocent teenage girl, leading her to believe he would kill her.

However, there were systemic failings when it comes to the life of Berkley - and in failing him, our system failed his victim.