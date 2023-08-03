‘Jail to the Chief?’ It’s tempting to think of Trump in an orange jumpsuit
There is nothing to prevent someone on trial or in custody from campaigning for the presidency and then executing their responsibilities from a cell
UK Independent
I’ll admit, the idea is tempting. Donald J Trump, a man whose skin tone is more vibrant than anything on the Pantone scale, togged out in a colour-coordinated Guantanamo-style orange jumpsuit, whingeing about the food and shower situation, looking over his shoulder at unsympathetic fellow inmates, and spending the rest of his unnatural life in jail.