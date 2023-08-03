‘Jail to the Chief?’ It’s tempting to think of Trump in an orange jumpsuit

There is nothing to prevent someone on trial or in custody from campaigning for the presidency and then executing their responsibilities from a cell

Domenic Santana holds a sign with a picture depicting former US President Donald Trump in a prison suit before his arrival at US District Court in Washington. Photo: Jonathan Ernst, Reuters

Sean O'Grady UK Independent Today at 15:15