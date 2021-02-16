I’ve had enough of lockdown dress-down: it’s time to unleash my inner Kate Bush

It could have been the procrastinating of homeschoolers or the sight of the dishes sitting forlornly on the kitchen counter long past breakfast that tipped me over the edge. Whatever it was, I realised that a tracksuit wasn’t going to cut it any more. This day called for something radical.

My moment of madness led me to my wardrobe where I grabbed my vintage red and gold kimono with its wide sleeves worthy of a modern-day witch and put it on, grabbing a Christmas hairband of red flowers to match, before joining my sons at the kitchen table again.

I am not known for conservatism in clothing terms so seeing me in a swirling floor-length kimono wouldn’t normally faze my two sons but after rarely seeing me out of sloppy casuals for weeks on end, this caused a rare ripple of novelty at the homeschool station.

I don’t think I’m alone in saying I’m sick at the sight of myself in leggings and a T-shirt. And while the marketers may be skilfully showing us the latest ‘athleisure wear’ inspiration, we’re really dreaming about sequins and tulle and the swish of a skirt as you walk.

I shared my over-the-top outfit in a WhatsApp group with a few friends, wondering if anyone else could identify with the urgent need to escape from the drudgery of lockdown clobber. Far from being alone, one friend zapped back a picture of her in her wedding dress making her four kids their lunch.

She explained to me that on this particular day, she and the kids were getting overwhelmed by the homeschooling pressures and all the negativity in the world. Feeling a tad what she called ‘deranged’, she ran upstairs and put on her wedding dress, thinking it would lighten the mood.

She described how her children’s faces lit up with delight at the sight of their mother in a dress they were familiar with only from photographs as she proceeded to dole out the ham sandwiches. The joy spread further when she sent her husband a picture of her in her laced ivory glory. Stressed out at work, he got a lift out of seeing his wife in a dress from one of the happiest days in their lives.

While clothes-folding genius Marie Kondo tells us to only keep what sparks joy and ditch the rest, maybe the real joy is to be sparked in digging something frivolous out of the wardrobe that hasn’t seen the light of day for the longest time and wearing it.

The experts tell us that now is the right time to wear the fancy dress, to drink tea out of the good china and use the fine linen napkins with an ordinary dinner. But most of us are programmed to keep our Sunday best for occasions. The trouble is there are no occasions any more and, faced with another drab pair of shapeless leggings, some of us are actually saying enough is enough.

When I dug a little deeper and put a call out across a professional social media platform I use, asking women if they were binning the tired-out tracksuits in favour of something more glamorous, it was as if I’d lit a fuse.

It seems that behind closed doors there are black-tie nights, 80s-themed discos, Bond movie nights and even strange sightings of women in ball gowns doing the weekly shop. One professional acquaintance told me that her aunt has been doing themed family dinners where on one occasion they all wore togas. In an online fancy-dress Zoom quiz, the same aunt got dressed up as Maleficent.

The truth is that mundanity is undoing us and some of us are going to our wardrobes – which have been standing idly by for months – and deciding to play dress-up. It’s far from frivolous – it’s life-affirming, powerful stuff that can just lift the spirits.

A fancy frock can have the effect of bringing in the technicolour. Like Dorothy landing in Oz, we can find ourselves suddenly transported back to a time and a place where we felt like goddesses in our finery.

According to Donegal-based counsellor and psychotherapist Diana Tighe Uí Bhroin, sometimes people’s care and attitudes to their clothes can be a reflection of how they’re feeling on the inside. “Connections between our emotions and the way we dress is integral to the way we behave and our individual identity. Many studies have been carried out and science has helped us understand that the clothes we wear can affect our attitudes, personality, behaviour, confidence, mood and how we engage with people,” she says.

And she points to a study in which researchers from Northwestern University in the US found that wearing specific articles of clothing had an effect on the wearer’s psychology and performance.

With this in mind, I reassured myself that my kimono episode was not as out there as I thought it might be. In fact it made me wonder why had I not been wearing it all along.

Even though women everywhere breathed a collective sigh of relief at the new-found freedom from underwired garments and heels as a result of working from home, we’re now saying enough is enough.

I might even brave the local shop in my decadent kimono tomorrow. To hell with the funny looks it might elicit.

If it makes me feel like a modern-day Kate Bush, if only for a short while, then it’s worth the effort.