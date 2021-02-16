| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I’ve had enough of lockdown dress-down: it’s time to unleash my inner Kate Bush

Kathy Donaghy

Kathy Donaghy dresses up in her vintage kimono to liven up the drudgery at the homeschool station Expand

Close

Kathy Donaghy dresses up in her vintage kimono to liven up the drudgery at the homeschool station

Kathy Donaghy dresses up in her vintage kimono to liven up the drudgery at the homeschool station

Kathy Donaghy dresses up in her vintage kimono to liven up the drudgery at the homeschool station

It could have been the procrastinating of homeschoolers or the sight of the dishes sitting forlornly on the kitchen counter long past breakfast that tipped me over the edge. Whatever it was, I realised that a tracksuit wasn’t going to cut it any more. This day called for something radical.

My moment of madness led me to my wardrobe where I grabbed my vintage red and gold kimono with its wide sleeves worthy of a modern-day witch and put it on, grabbing a Christmas hairband of red flowers to match, before joining my sons at the kitchen table again.

I am not known for conservatism in clothing terms so seeing me in a swirling floor-length kimono wouldn’t normally faze my two sons but after rarely seeing me out of sloppy casuals for weeks on end, this caused a rare ripple of novelty at the homeschool station.

Most Watched

Privacy