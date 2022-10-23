‘I’ve had a wee few visions myself and the wans I met weren’t called Mary’

On Thursday I was walking through Rathgar and who did I bump into? My old chum, the artist Gerry Byrne. I haven’t seen Gerry for years. He used to live on Sorrento Road and was a constant presence painting all around Dalkey and Killiney.

“Biddy, let me show you the new gallery,” says he and within minutes we enter a beautiful dark grey space on Chelmsford Road, with moody lighting and Gerry’s paintings of houses and flowers covering the walls. Agata, his wife, who hails from Poland, was busy manning the desk.

“Hungry, Biddy?” he asks. Always, says I, so the three of us nip into The Butcher Grill in Ranelagh. When I say this restaurant was good, it was amazing. They specialise in steaks flamed on a wood-smoke grill. Sure I was in my element.

Now let me tell you about Gerry. Born in Finglas, one of six children, with no history of formal art training, his path has been unique and hard.

Unrecognised dyslexia ruined his education, as it does for so many talented people, but Gerry just knew in his heart that he wanted to paint. Too young to be accepted into NCAD, his parents suggested he study to be an electrician, a profession that has served him well throughout his life.

Gerry worked as a ‘sparky’ in Irish lighthouses and even ended up in Australia as a flying electrician, fixing generators for the aborigines. This lad has travelled everywhere in his old Volkswagen camper van – Iran, Down Under, and East Berlin, where he once ended up painting in a dingy flat overlooking a cemetery and living on deep-fried aubergines.

Gerry has known poverty and wealth. But what many people don’t know about him is that he has a unique gift that he rarely talks about.

“Tell Biddy about the stockbroker that came into the gallery to buy the painting from you,” says Agata.

Reluctantly, he explains what happened.

“Yes,” says he. “A bloke from Boston called in to see me. Despite his young age, he told me that he was partially deaf.

‘I went deaf from shouting on the floor of the stock exchange. I had to give my job up,’ he said.

“We talked for quite a while about art and he bought a painting of roses for his wife. ‘By the way,’ I said to him. ‘You are not deaf.’

‘What do you mean?’ said the man. Gerry placed his hands on the one-time stockbroker’s ears. When he took his hands away, the fellow could hear perfectly.

“The man was so shocked,” says Agata, who had witnessed the scene.

“Are you a healer?” the flummoxed man asked Gerry.

“No,” says Gerry. “I am not. I have a connection with something that even I don’t understand. I just want to tell you that you did not go deaf from all the shouting on the stock room. You went deaf from listening to your parents screaming at each other all their life.”

“That is so true,” the man said. “He had tears in his eyes,” says Gerry.

​“Surely you’re not trotting off abroad again?” says the father on Wednesday.

Begod I am, says I – I’m off to Croatia. Never been before.

“So when does Balkan Biddy plan on departing?” says he.

I’m getting a Ryanair flight to Zadar tomorrow, says I. Maisie is coming too.

“Off with ye. Tis well for some.”

Well, the craic on the plane was mighty. The Ryanair flight was jam-packed with country people heading for Medjugorje, where in 1981 six local children experienced phenomena they claimed were apparitions of the Virgin Mary. Since then over 20,000 Irish people arrive there every year. Many claim to have divine or mystical encounters, some told me it’s a place where heaven meets the Earth.

“I have a package with Marian Pilgrimages,” says the lady beside me. “This is my eighth time going. I lost my husband and my son. Every time I sit near Apparition Hill, I feel at peace with the world.

“My heart soars when I see Mirjana Soldo, one of the original visionaries who receives messages from Our Lady.”

And yourself? says I to the elderly man beside her.

“Ah, I’ve my case packed with my John Grisham books and my rosary beads and I’m heading to the Irish Centre. It’s a great wee hotel and serves a grand pint of Guinness.

“They even have RTÉ radio streaming in the morning and a big fry-up. I feel so happy when I am there.”

Well, as you know, dear readers I personally would have a rigorous respect for anything that makes people happy and at peace, but as yet there has been no ecclesiastical approval from the Vatican.

Would I go myself? Nope, I don’t think so. You see, these visions have been a source of controversy.

I’ve seen videos of Mirjana Soldo receiving alleged messages from Our Lady. She gets them every day it seems and has become a wealthy woman in the meantime. Even Pope Francis is having none of it.

“I personally am more suspicious,” he said. “I prefer the Madonna as mother, our mother, and not a woman who is head of an office, who every day sends a message via a certain hour. This is not the mother of Jesus. And these presumed apparitions don’t have a lot of value.”

​

I found one man near the back of the plane munching a packet of Pringles and drinking from his duty free whiskey, looking fierce contented altogether.

“How’s it cutting?” says I. “Are you going to Medjugorje too?”

“Och,” says he, a Tyrone man. “I am surely. I’ve had a wee few visions myself and the wans I met weren’t called Mary,” he says laughing. “I took one lassie on a date to visit the Kravica Waterfall, then we took a tour of a winery at Andrija where she wiggled her way through not one but four bottles of Blatina red wine.

“Jesus, we were blotto from that Blatina.

I had a few grand apparitions of herself after that. Did you know that they are famous for lace in Croatia?”

Oh, I heard that, alright, says I, trying to avoid that image in my head.

“You see I only go to Medjugorje for the nightlife,” says he, as he encouraged me to join him for a pint at the Bumerang disco.

Who knew? A disco in Medjugorje.

I skipped his kind offer, and headed off.