| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I’ve been diagnosed with autism in my 30s. I only wish I’d known sooner

Stefanie Preissner

If I had been diagnosed earlier maybe I could have spared myself years of feeling ‘other’, writes ‘Life’ columnist Stefanie Preissner

Stefanie Preissner was diagnosed with autism as an adult. Expand
Stefanie Preissner was diagnosed with autism as an adult. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Stefanie Preissner was diagnosed with autism as an adult.

Stefanie Preissner was diagnosed with autism as an adult.

Stefanie Preissner was diagnosed with autism as an adult. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Stefanie Preissner was diagnosed with autism as an adult. Picture by Gerry Mooney

/

Stefanie Preissner was diagnosed with autism as an adult.

In my first years at school we learned the poem Humpty Dumpty. We were asked to draw the story of the poem. To present our pictures to each other, we all stood around the edge of the classroom and one at a time each of my peers revealed a different version of the same picture. An egg on a wall. I was sweating, if six- year-olds can sweat.

When it came to my turn I lowered my head as I turned my picture around. It was a blond boy sitting on the wall, surrounded by horsemen. Everyone laughed. Where in the poem does it say he is an egg?

Then, at 10 on my summer holidays in Wexford, I wanted to play with the other kids who ran in and out of the sea like puppies. The water was too cold for me and I couldn’t understand how they tolerated it. I came up with the logical idea to wear my coat. Coats protect from the cold, the sea is cold, wear a coat into the sea! It made perfect sense to me. Until it didn’t and I was freezing wearing a full parka in the Irish sea.

Most Watched

Privacy