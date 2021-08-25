‘I’ve been afflicted with a kind of financial incontinence — a mix of laziness, greed and emotional spending’

‘IKEA-itis: whereby you make your way to the Swedish superstore for a shelf, and leave with slippers, a bag of Daim bars, a tea-strainer and a plant pot’

One of my favourite Irish words is ‘flaithiúlacht’, which the internet assures me means ‘very generous’. A less generous translation of this uniquely Irish word is ‘fiscally incontinent’, which a friend helpfully reminded me that I am. It’s true: I let money fall through my hands like tap water. I’m a divil for a short and fully unnecessary taxi ride. I will stand my round in the pub, and then the next one, in case I’m seen by others as stingy, because shirking a round is my biggest nightmare. I am a salesperson’s dream, as my arm is easily twisted into parting with cash for whatever they’re shilling. I forget (OK, hate) to remind people if they owe me money.

Naturally, I have been encouraged to examine my profligate ways more closely of late to find out where and how exactly this financial incontinence strikes. I have pinpointed my flash zones, and highlight them here in the hope that this will save others and help them learn from my mistakes.

First off, the most ‘shut up and take my money’ place I will ever encounter is a museum gift shop. Somehow, the eye-watering prices act like a siren song rather than a deterrent. It’s like I have some sort of retail blackout while I’m there: I arrive home with a €15 Mondrian-inspired pen or a Frida Kahlo cup. My house is overrun with prints from art galleries. I even buy the ‘artisanal’ kids’ toys that retail for half the price down the road in an actual toy shop.

They say that money buys a lifestyle or an emotion: in this instance, I must be trying to convince myself that I am a cultured, art-adjacent type of person. The reality is, I’ve just spent way, way over the odds to clutter the house with more crap I don’t need. Let’s just say the museum gift shop people definitely see me and my kind coming, and leave it at that. Second crime scene: the airport. I often wonder if neuroscientists have discovered a link between the brain entering ‘holiday mode’ and throwing all kinds of financial caution to the wind. My defences switch off the second that air conditioning hits my skin. I’ve probably paid €3 for an apple in an airport and not thought about it twice. I’m a sucker for buying overpriced terrible food, books I’ll never read, boiled sweets that I find in my bag months later, a memory-foam neck pillow (to join the other half-dozen at home, unloved and forgotten). The part of my brain that cautions against buying sunglasses that don’t suit my face, or electronic gadgets that I’ll use once, simply shuts off. # One time, I really outdid myself and, after an ill-advised yet highly enjoyable night out, bought an iPad ahead of a 6am flight to Lisbon in a sort of hungover/sleep-deprived state. I woke up later that afternoon in the hotel in Lisbon, eyed the packaging and thought, ‘Why is there an iPad here?’ The third place where I never fail to lose the financial run of myself is Boots. I don’t know how they manage it, but it’s impossible for someone like me to go in there for one essential — deodorant, tampons, toothpaste, medicine — and not emerge with €150 of beauty non-essentials that I’m stockpiling, just in case. I should be leaving with paracetamol, but instead have armed myself with half-off hair dyes, a new lipstick, and some random beauty gizmo designed to tackle a made-up beauty ‘problem’, like cracked heels or dry knees. Oddly, this carry-on does not happen in any other chemist. See also IKEA-itis, whereby you make your way to the Swedish superstore for a shelf, and leave with slippers, a bag of Daim bars, a tea-strainer and a plant pot. Seeing as you’re out there and all. Another financial danger zone for me, strangely, is the gym. I am positively drunk on good intentions and resolve the minute I walk in the door, and in that spirit, I don’t just sign up for monthly membership. No, Muggins here has to go the full whack and splash out on an upfront yearly membership (two free months! Bargain!). That would be absolutely fine if I were intending to come good and get my money’s worth. Instead, I take a tour of the gym, admiring this treadmill and that squash court, and leave satisfied in the knowledge that I am taking positive steps to look after my physical health (or, y’know, I will tomorrow). I’m not proud of my utter lack of fiscal control in these situations — truly, it’s a mix of laziness, greed and emotional spending — but perhaps now that I’ve been made aware of these danger zones, I’ll be able to pre-empt and therefore thwart these instances of financial incontinence in the future. Somehow though, I doubt it.