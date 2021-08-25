| 17.8°C Dublin

‘I’ve been afflicted with a kind of financial incontinence — a mix of laziness, greed and emotional spending’

Tanya Sweeney

One of my favourite Irish words is ‘flaithiúlacht’, which the internet assures me means ‘very generous’. A less generous translation of this uniquely Irish word is ‘fiscally incontinent’, which a friend helpfully reminded me that I am. It’s true: I let money fall through my hands like tap water. I’m a divil for a short and fully unnecessary taxi ride. I will stand my round in the pub, and then the next one, in case I’m seen by others as stingy, because shirking a round is my biggest nightmare. I am a salesperson’s dream, as my arm is easily twisted into parting with cash for whatever they’re shilling. I forget (OK, hate) to remind people if they owe me money.

Naturally, I have been encouraged to examine my profligate ways more closely of late to find out where and how exactly this financial incontinence strikes. I have pinpointed my flash zones, and highlight them here in the hope that this will save others and help them learn from my mistakes.

First off, the most ‘shut up and take my money’ place I will ever encounter is a museum gift shop. Somehow, the eye-watering prices act like a siren song rather than a deterrent. It’s like I have some sort of retail blackout while I’m there: I arrive home with a €15 Mondrian-inspired pen or a Frida Kahlo cup. My house is overrun with prints from art galleries. I even buy the ‘artisanal’ kids’ toys that retail for half the price down the road in an actual toy shop.

