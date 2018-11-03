Reading the political tea leaves left after the presidential election begs the question: was it all a storm in a teacup or is there something more ominous on the political horizon?

Ivan Yates: 'Tiresome Áras election merely the calm before the Brexit storm'

A week on, it's also worth examining the impact (if any) on the timing or outcome of the next general election.

We also need to look at how ugly is the electorate's mood and what voting trends may emerge.