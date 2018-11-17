Opinion Comment

Saturday 17 November 2018

Ivan Yates: 'Nurses can't be allowed to hold HSE to ransom'

  

Hands full: Health Minister Simon Harris is preoccupied with the cervical cancer scandal and introducing an abortion regime
Hands full: Health Minister Simon Harris is preoccupied with the cervical cancer scandal and introducing an abortion regime
Ivan Yates

Ivan Yates

The Taoiseach's temerity to question front-line hospital staff Christmas rosters was met with howls of derision. How very dare he, given the four-week Dáil recess, question the festive capacity for handling diagnostics.

Leo Varadkar duly received the full whack of nurses' anger, despite the pent-up patient demand from the holidays, which ramp up chronic new year overcrowding.

The debate never got past the issue of staff morale. It was an "insulting distraction", "inflammatory", "hurtful deflection" - take your pick.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss