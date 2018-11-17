The Taoiseach's temerity to question front-line hospital staff Christmas rosters was met with howls of derision. How very dare he, given the four-week Dáil recess, question the festive capacity for handling diagnostics.

Ivan Yates: 'Nurses can't be allowed to hold HSE to ransom'

Leo Varadkar duly received the full whack of nurses' anger, despite the pent-up patient demand from the holidays, which ramp up chronic new year overcrowding.

The debate never got past the issue of staff morale. It was an "insulting distraction", "inflammatory", "hurtful deflection" - take your pick.