| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s Toy Show day and Tubs is promising to dazzle us with a problem-free philosophy

Nicola Anderson

Performers (front) Charley Bolster, Zach Culleton, Kate Butler, Layla Ibegu, (back) Sarah Doyle, and Nothabo Siziba ahead of tonight&rsquo;s Late Late Toy Show, which is themed on the Lion King. Photo: Andres Poveda Expand
Late Late Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy on a Vespa backstage. Photo: Andres Poveda Expand

Close

Performers (front) Charley Bolster, Zach Culleton, Kate Butler, Layla Ibegu, (back) Sarah Doyle, and Nothabo Siziba ahead of tonight&rsquo;s Late Late Toy Show, which is themed on the Lion King. Photo: Andres Poveda

Performers (front) Charley Bolster, Zach Culleton, Kate Butler, Layla Ibegu, (back) Sarah Doyle, and Nothabo Siziba ahead of tonight’s Late Late Toy Show, which is themed on the Lion King. Photo: Andres Poveda

Late Late Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy on a Vespa backstage. Photo: Andres Poveda

Late Late Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy on a Vespa backstage. Photo: Andres Poveda

/

Performers (front) Charley Bolster, Zach Culleton, Kate Butler, Layla Ibegu, (back) Sarah Doyle, and Nothabo Siziba ahead of tonight’s Late Late Toy Show, which is themed on the Lion King. Photo: Andres Poveda

As the famous song goes: “It’s our problem-free philosophy – Hakuna Matata.” We could all use some of that right now, so the Late Late Toy Show tonight, with its theme of The Lion King, has hit a nerve before even going on air.

The Serengeti, complete with gushing waterfall and lush, trailing vines, is in place. The 50 lucky audience members, who won their spot for the hottest night of the y ear in a lottery, are guarding their invitations with their lives.

Most Watched

Privacy