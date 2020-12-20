| 5.7°C Dublin

It's too late for Andrew - but royals are best seen, not heard

Sarah Caden

Prince Andrew's disastrous 'Newsnight' interview ensures the Epstein story will never go away, writes Sarah Caden

If Prince Andrew had not sat down with Emily Maitlis in November 2019 to deny the allegation of underage sex with Virginia Giuffre, and to defend his friendship with convicted sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein, this might all have gone away by now.

The legal process that will see Ghislaine Maxwell in court next year would likely have started rolling anyway, but would attaching Andrew to it at every turn be quite so passionately pursued if he had simply kept quiet in 2019?

After all, little good seems to come of the royals speaking out excessively. Latterly, we've seen the Netflix documentary of Diana in her own words simply add grist to the mill of The Crown's portrayal of the Windsors as unusually cruel and cold, and all year, since stepping down for a quieter life, Prince Harry has barely shut up. He and Meghan have scored multi-million-dollar deals with Netflix and, last week, Spotify, but it's not so much his brand that has benefited but hers. Sadly, once Harry opens his mouth, the magic is chipped away a little more. Royals are really better seen and not heard. Had Andrew kept his mouth shut after the late 2019 revelations about his relationship with Epstein, then dead by suicide while awaiting trial, he might have been a side note in the whole underage sex scandal.

