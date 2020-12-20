It's too late for Andrew - but royals are best seen, not heard

If Prince Andrew had not sat down with Emily Maitlis in November 2019 to deny the allegation of underage sex with Virginia Giuffre, and to defend his friendship with convicted sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein, this might all have gone away by now.

The legal process that will see Ghislaine Maxwell in court next year would likely have started rolling anyway, but would attaching Andrew to it at every turn be quite so passionately pursued if he had simply kept quiet in 2019?

After all, little good seems to come of the royals speaking out excessively. Latterly, we've seen the Netflix documentary of Diana in her own words simply add grist to the mill of The Crown's portrayal of the Windsors as unusually cruel and cold, and all year, since stepping down for a quieter life, Prince Harry has barely shut up. He and Meghan have scored multi-million-dollar deals with Netflix and, last week, Spotify, but it's not so much his brand that has benefited but hers. Sadly, once Harry opens his mouth, the magic is chipped away a little more. Royals are really better seen and not heard. Had Andrew kept his mouth shut after the late 2019 revelations about his relationship with Epstein, then dead by suicide while awaiting trial, he might have been a side note in the whole underage sex scandal.

By blustering into Newsnight with Emily Maitlis, however, with his denials, his pompous explanation of why everybody wants to host a prince and his hilarious inability to sweat, Andrew made himself a target. And the appetite to keep shooting at him hasn't abated.

Last week alone, the heat was turned up on Andrew on several fronts. First, it was revealed that his royal diary detailed that he was booked in for a manicure, as opposed to being involved in getting his daughter Princess Beatrice to a party in Woking Pizza Express.

Dropping off and collecting Beatrice from this party, you will recall, was Andrew's alibi for the day and evening on which he was said to have enjoyed a night out with his friends, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. At the end of that night, he is accused, by Virginia Giuffre, then 17, of having sex with her in the bath in Maxwell's house. There is a photograph - the authenticity of which Andrew challenges - of them on the landing of Maxwell's house.

Princess Beatrice, it was also reported last week, has no recollection of him being at the party, nor reportedly, do the parents of the girl whose birthday it was.

Why Beatrice would say this is hard to understand. Both she and her sister Eugenie are close to their father. Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, is said to have supported and even encouraged Andrew to do the Maitlis interview, though his mother did not know about it until it was too late. What the Beatrice aspect speaks of, however, is not so much disloyalty or a desire to wound on her part, but more a persistent public picking at everything he said in that ill-judged interview.

What further added to the prince's problems last week were two significant arrests. One was a known Epstein pal, Jean-Luc Brunel, a former model agency owner who has been accused of rape by several women. He was arrested at Charles de Gaulle airport last week, en route to Senegal, and has been charged with rape and trafficking young girls. There is nothing to tie him to Andrew, specifically, but once someone is an associate of Epstein, then how this will affect the prince is the first question asked.

Every development in the Epstein/Maxwell case comes back to the prince, and not just the original allegations, but more his denial of them. There is a determination, for example, to prove that he partied inappropriately with Epstein, ideally on his private 'Orgy Island'. That was helped along last week, when it was reported that in 2001 he delayed a family holiday in the Bahamas to spend a couple of days on said island, Little St James in the Caribbean, at a "weekend-long party".

Family and a party with Epstein don't live happily together in the same sentence.

Which leads us to the photos published last week of Sarah Ferguson and princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at the Bahamas home of Peter Nygard, a Finnish fashion tycoon arrested last week in Canada to face charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in New York, where almost 60 women have filed sex allegations against him.

Last week saw photos surface of Andrew with Nygard, also in 2000, not long after the latter made an out-of-court settlement with employees who accused him of sexual harassment. This was the kind of association that Andrew should have avoided, obviously, but then, he also continued to associate with Epstein when he was a convicted sex offender.

Nygard and Epstein were not friends or associates, but both have been characterised as social climbers who liked powerful people around them. Andrew referred to this phenomenon with Emily Maitlis in fact, describing how people like having a prince around, but what all of this brings into question is what kind of people a prince likes being around.

The questions just keep coming, and it's almost like Andrew invited them to be asked by opening his mouth with Maitlis. Royals, best seen and not heard - if not for us, then for their own sakes.