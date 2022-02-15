It’s time to fight back against fossil fuel giants as our bills go through the roof

When I think of what’s going on with our energy bills these days, for some reason the word “Dickensian” keeps coming to mind. Perhaps this is in part because the hardship that skyrocketing bills will bring into people’s lives is reminiscent of the dire social conditions ­portrayed in Charles Dickens’s novels.

Fuel poverty is a genuine fear and concern for many now that our energy bills are due to go up by hundreds of euro this year. But the real reason the headlines about gas prices sound like something Dickens would have written about is because of the comically repulsive characters involved and the kind of inequality they represent.

Let me explain why the fossil fuel giants and energy suppliers are currently in that role and why they’re missing a trick to turn things around in how they’re ­perceived.

Consumers are now in a distinctly vulnerable position. With rising inflation and soaring energy bills, households are going to have to come up with around €2,000 more this year just to cover basics like groceries and home heating. Meanwhile, the fossil fuel giants are laughing all the way to the bank.

The energy crisis has helped the likes of BP to become “a cash machine”. Those are the words of the company’s chief executive, Bernard Looney, who says they are “performing while transforming”.

Expand Close 'Shorttermism': A crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. PHOTO: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT/FILE

'Shorttermism': A crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. PHOTO: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT/FILE

BP is reported to have recorded $4bn in profit in the last quarter of 2021. To put this in context, it made $115m in the same period of the previous year.

Shell has also had a “momentous year”, according to its chief executive, Ben van Beurden. It recorded $6.4bn in profits for the last quarter of 2021 compared with $393m in the same period the year before. Same story in the US, ExxonMobil recorded profits of $23bn and Chevron $15.6bn over the past year.

There have been calls in the UK for a windfall tax to be imposed on the energy giants which have led to glib responses from the likes of Van Beurden. For the record, he isn’t convinced that a windfall tax would help with supply or demand.

Like most things in life, the story of the energy crisis carries nuance and the solutions to solving it aren’t straight-forward or binary. We can’t just flick a switch and expect the transition to clean energy to happen overnight. The infrastructure simply isn’t there yet and more investment is needed in renewables and in researching the efficacy of things like carbon capture.

But when a company like Shell increases its dividend to shareholders by 4pc after a bumper year, what message does that send? It’s good for a company to keep shareholders happy, but where is the long-term vision?

The optics currently coming from the energy sector smack of short-termism. So why aren’t energy giants pledging to pour the majority of their profits into clean energy solutions? The numbers they routinely give out about how much they’re investing in renewables pales in comparison to the money that’s still being poured into fossil fuels.

As the Swedish geographer Brett Christophers recently wrote: “To understand the economics of the energy transition, we should adopt a ‘profit-centric’ perspective, rather than a cost-centric one.” He outlines how hydrocarbon production, for example, in areas like oil is still more profitable than renewable energy generation. The big energy giants are investing more in oil and gas development than renewables because “the barriers to entry to the renewables business are much lower than in oil and gas, thus increasing competition and depressing profitability”.

If profit is the main goal rather than demonstrating an urgent duty of care to consumers or the environment, it’s time for us to engage in our role as citizens and work together to regain control.

That means setting up community schemes to, for example, get solar panels or wind turbines (where appropriate) at a reduced cost with our own battery storage. That means taking advantage of government retrofit and insulation schemes to help us finance positive changes to our homes and work towards living in superhomes of the future.

That means sharing reliable information with each other about the best value tariffs and not taking everything you’re told by your energy provider at face value. Fixing your tariff is not necessarily the best option at the moment, for example, and some green tariffs are not green at all.

We also need to scrutinise the so-called solutions being put forward. Do you really want to install a smart meter and allow energy companies to have even more oversight and knowledge of your energy consumption? For some, data collection is not an issue. For others, it’s a deal breaker. Will a new boiler really reduce your carbon footprint?

I was recently offered a new boiler to improve the energy efficiency of my home. Given that boilers will be phased out in new homes over the next decade, this felt like blatant greenwashing at best.

And although I’m a big fan of wearing extra layers in the home and only putting the heating on when we really need it, telling us to wear warmer socks isn’t going to cut it.

While the energy giants and suppliers have done little to date to read the room, we would not be in this mess if we were more self-sufficient and less reliant on gas. Fundamentally this is about power. It’s now time for us all to recognise our own power and work towards energy autonomy.