It’s time to celebrate men with small penises

A strange thing has happened in the gap between porn and an ever-censorious media culture: you’re almost never likely to see a healthy, average penis. Oliver Keens thinks we should address that before inadequacy becomes the norm

I met a nice man recently on a dating app who very quickly wanted to tell me about his incredibly small penis. He was adamant I knew how tiny he was. According to him, it wasn’t so much a conventional object of sexual desire as it was an almost comic prop. He didn’t have a fetish to be humiliated. His cheery shaming of his own genitals wasn’t part of a kink. He was just a sweet, normal guy in a world that cruelly deemed his penis to be abnormal. He was forced to treat it like a joke because, I’m suspecting, the rest of the world had done so for many years.