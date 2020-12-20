It's time for you to stop all of your cribbing, the Bee Gees rock!

Premium
The World Darts Championship has begun on Sky Sports, with no more punters at it than you'd find down the Dog and Duck on a wet Wednesday night. In the massive void that is the Alexandra Palace can be heard the ghostly sounds of the fake crowds rising from their seats to do their heathen dance.
Still the players make their grand entrances, arriving at the oche to be greeted by the compere and by the socially distanced dancing girls, but no fist bumps with the punters along the way, because there are no punters.
Personally I can live with it. It had gone a bit 'corporate' anyway, those crowds at the Ally Pally with their 'mad' outfits, their responses to the primeval howl of "180!" a tad Pavlovian. Yes, given the choice between a darts tournament on the telly with just the fake crowd, and no darts or no other sports either, anywhere, I will happily, greedily accept the empty arenas.
Still, I am hearing complaints that the Premier League, for example, is "just not the same" without the crowds - and right enough, it is not the same, it is different.
But since the alternative is no football of any kind, that difference to me makes no difference at all. I don't even think about it, I can hardly bring myself to imagine what it would be like if we still had no sports on TV - except to suggest that the 'societal breakdown' which was widely feared might now be reaching its endgame.
Somehow, incredibly, we've had All-Ireland hurling and football finals in December during a pandemic - and still you'll find lads cribbing that "it's not the same"?
I think of funnyman Louis CK who, before he was cancelled, was widely admired for an observation on this theme of our endless capacity for petty dissatisfaction.
He spoke of people moaning about some "horror story" at the airport, a flight that was delayed for maybe 40 minutes - Louis CK wasn't having it: "Everyone on every plane should just constantly be going 'Oh My God! Wow!' You're sitting in a chair… in the sky!"
Enough with the cribbing.
*******
The Bee Gees were never exactly cancelled, but they were probably never fully accepted either at the top table of rock 'n' roll due to certain manifestations of uncoolness on their part - maybe just one medallion too many during the late 1970s was enough to blind people to the fact that the Bee Gees were among that super-elite which made outstanding records over a few decades.
A new TV documentary, How Can You Mend a Broken Heart should rectify any injustice that the Gibb brothers endured, and the title is perfectly chosen. Because How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is widely presumed to be an Al Green classic.
Which it is, except it was originally a Bee Gees classic.
That is all ye need to know.
Sunday Independent