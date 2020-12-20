It's time for you to stop all of your cribbing, the Bee Gees rock!

'The Bee Gees were never exactly cancelled, but they were probably never fully accepted either'

The World Darts Championship has begun on Sky Sports, with no more punters at it than you'd find down the Dog and Duck on a wet Wednesday night. In the massive void that is the Alexandra Palace can be heard the ghostly sounds of the fake crowds rising from their seats to do their heathen dance.

Still the players make their grand entrances, arriving at the oche to be greeted by the compere and by the socially distanced dancing girls, but no fist bumps with the punters along the way, because there are no punters.

Personally I can live with it. It had gone a bit 'corporate' anyway, those crowds at the Ally Pally with their 'mad' outfits, their responses to the primeval howl of "180!" a tad Pavlovian. Yes, given the choice between a darts tournament on the telly with just the fake crowd, and no darts or no other sports either, anywhere, I will happily, greedily accept the empty arenas.