It's time for us to have a grown-up debate about incitement to hatred and free speech

The law on incitement to hatred is contained in the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act 1989.

Having consulted with various stakeholders on the current legislation, the Government is now proposing to introduce new hate speech laws, either by amending the 1989 act or devising a totally new one. The shape the proposed legislation will take is unclear.

There is no accepted definition of hate speech in international human rights law. According to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, hate speech can be explicit or "it can take the form of indirect, coded language".

It points out there is a spectrum and not all such phraseology is criminal. It may include language open to prosecution under the 1989 legislation but also incorporates expressions that don't fall under the above legislation but may justify a civil case or administrative sanctions. It is unclear what this means in practice.

The third group refers to expressions that differ from the previous two categories but cause concern in relation to tolerance, respect and civility.

Various international and national human rights organisations believe the current law is too restrictive and it needs to widen its scope.

Earlier this year Leo Varadkar said hate speech laws were needed to curb racism in Ireland. The extent of racism in this country has not been measured but it seems to be a given that it is common.

There has been little or no discussion on the proposed law. Will it blur the distinction between speech that is hate-filled and violence-inducing on the one hand and that which is distasteful and disrespectful on the other?

Indeed if racism, misogyny, homophobia, religious bigotry and other such hatreds are a large vein in our society then there is no question but that these should be eliminated if possible. But how common are these and why have those engaging in such terrible acts not been charged under the existing law?

Article 40.6.1 of our Constitution allows for freedom of expression and confers on our citizens the right to freely express our beliefs and convictions subject to public order and morality.

So this freedom is not unfettered. In drafting the proposed legislation, the parameters set down in Article 40.6.1 of the Constitution must be satisfied.

A fundamental question to ask is why freedom of expression is necessary. The notion of the 'marketplace of ideas' facilitating open discussion to discover the 'truth' of any idea or proposal has found favour.

It allows our citizens to participate in democracy. But truths are more than just political ideas. Scientific, religious and philosophical thinking are also part of public discussion, into which free people rightly have an input.

There is also a personal reason for allowing freedom of thought and expression. The exercise of reflection and articulating our ideas through speech allows us to flourish intellectually and personally. In so doing we reciprocally facilitate the personal development of others.

Attempts to curtail what we say in public may have the chilling effect of creating a taboo and removing it from the 'marketplace of ideas' while festering in private.

While taboos have their place in society as a protection from the darkest side of human nature, there has to be a balance between expressing ideas that genuinely incite others to hatred and those that are part of robust discussion and controversy.

In Scotland just now there are similar proposals for a hate speech law and, in direct contrast to the dismal silence and seeming acquisition in Ireland, opposition to the proposal there has garnered the support of civil liberties groups, churches, comedians and a motley group who have little else in common.

Surely this is a sign of an active and healthy democracy that an open debate is taking place.

The questions being asked include would JK Rowling's criticism of the trans phenomenon come within the ambit of hate speech?

Would the comedians at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh be guilty of a crime for mocking feminists?

Would those who interpret the Bible literally be homophobic for concurring with the reference to Sodom and Gomorrah?

Most people, I hope, believe that these are topics that should be open to vigorous debate without name-calling and accusations.

The Government has attempted to reassure the public the standard of proof will be "beyond reasonable doubt" and that free speech will not be threatened.

But the reality is that with no agreed definition of hate speech in international law and with much of the offence being subjective and reinforced by identity politics, it is very difficult to foresee any outcome from such laws other than the suppression of free speech.

We in Ireland should heed what is happening in Scotland and act like a mature democracy by breaking our deafening silence.