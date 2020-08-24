| 11.3°C Dublin

It's time for us to have a grown-up debate about incitement to hatred and free speech

Patricia Casey

Questions: JK Rowling has come under fire after entering the debate over trans rights Expand

The law on incitement to hatred is contained in the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act 1989.

Having consulted with various stakeholders on the current legislation, the Government is now proposing to introduce new hate speech laws, either by amending the 1989 act or devising a totally new one. The shape the proposed legislation will take is unclear.

There is no accepted definition of hate speech in international human rights law. According to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, hate speech can be explicit or "it can take the form of indirect, coded language".