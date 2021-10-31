It’s time for Plan B

While vaccines were a major goal when it came to a medical solution for Covid-19, the development of anti viral medicines to stop the virus was always an important ‘Plan B’. This was in case it proved very difficult to find a vaccine — which, remember, wasn’t guaranteed. There is still no vaccine for the common cold, which is caused by other coronaviruses, which didn’t bode well. More seriously, we still don’t have vaccines for the viral diseases Aids or h epatitis C.

Both are, however, well managed with powerful antiviral drugs. In the case of Aids, antiretroviral drugs have turned it into a disease that no longer kills people, allowing them to live long lives. There’s still a need for a vaccine, as the drugs need to be taken for years and prevention is always better than cure. For hepatitis C, the antiviral drugs are effectively a cure, with a course of treatment clearing the body of a virus that otherwise causes severe, debilitating disease.

What were the chances of finding an antiviral drug to beat Covid-19?

The first to be reported is called Remdesivir and this has been shown to bring some benefits. Owned by the pharmaceutical company Gilead,

Remdesivir was originally developed to treat hepatitis C and was subsequently investigated for Ebola virus disease. Once Covid-19 erupted, companies began testing any antiviral they had on their shelves.

Clinical trials with Remdesivir revealed that patients on it recovered more quickly, by around five days, but it had no effect on the death rate from Covid-19. Remdesivir also has to be administered by injection, which is not ideal. It works by stopping the virus from copying itself, and so limits its growth. It is approved for use in 50 countries, including Ireland.

We all wondered whether something better than Remdesivir would be found. The drug Molnupiravir might be that. Like Remdesivir, it stops the virus from making copies of itself. It was developed at Emory University in the US and is now owned by the pharmaceutical company Merck.

As with Remdesivir, it was first tested against other viruses, including influenza, and Ebola. Like SARS-CoV-2, influenza and Ebola are RNA viruses and so scientists tested Molnupiravir against Covid-19 and got promising results in laboratory experiments. The name of the drug was inspired by the name of Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir. It was hoped the drug would strike down the virus.

In clinical trials Molnupiravir was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death from Covid-19 by about 50pc for newly diagnosed, high-risk patients. It was shown to work against different variants including the currently dominant Delta variant. The trial went so well that Merck stopped it early. This is because in that situation it’s unethical to keep people on a placebo when you know the drug is working. It’s normally a very good sign when that happens.

In June 2021, the US government committed to buying US$1.2bn-worth of Molnupiravir if it is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. This would be enough to treat 1.7 million people and gives us an idea of cost: $700 per patient, for a five-day course of treatment.

Several other countries are in discussions with Merck to secure a supply, including the UK, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. In Ireland, it is likely we will get access to Molnupiravir from the EU, like we did with the vaccines. Last week, the European Medicines Agency began what’s called a "rolling review” of Molnupiravir. This means it is gathering all the data as it emerges and evaluating it for safety and effectiveness.

One other interesting thing about Molnupiravir is that Merck has agreed with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool to allow companies in 105 low- and middle-income countries to manufacture the drug. This is important because the $700-per-patient cost would put the drug out of reach of many countries.

The director of the patent pool, Charles Gore, said the results for Molnupiravir "are compelling and we see this oral treatment candidate as a potentially important tool to help address the current health crisis”. These are strong words from an organisation unlikely to be prone to exaggeration. The agreement means Merck will not receive any money from the sale of the drug in the countries involved, so long as Covid-19 is considered a global emergency.

Coincidentally, another drug that has been touted as a treatment for Covid-19, Ivermectin, was discovered in Merck by Irish scientist Bill Campbell. It was developed to treat worm infection, where it is highly effective, a notable success being in the treatment for river blindness, which is caused by a parasitic worm. That discovery led to Bill being awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2015, the only Irish scientist to win that prize.

The jury is still out on Ivermectin and Bill himself has expressed uncertainty as to whether it will be useful. If Merck deemed it to be useful, they would also most likely give it away to low-income countries for free. We await the result of pivotal trials currently under way.

What’s especially important about Molnupiravir is that it can be taken as tablets, rather than by injection, making it much more convenient to use. If someone develops symptoms of Covid-19, they can take it orally and if the current data holds up, it might prevent the disease from developing. Since it has been shown to work against other coronaviruses that cause the common cold, Molnupiravir could well be the very drug that companies have been trying to find for decades: a treatment for the common cold.

Molnupiravir could prove to be very useful, especially in places where vaccination rates are still low, and it could be another weapon to prevent hospitals from being put under pressure during an outbreak. It might be a treatment for the minority of people who have been fully vaccinated but who have a breakthrough infection.

It’s likely, however, that it will be at its most effective in people with mild disease. This is because if given too late, the virus will have gotten a foothold, and it will be like closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.

Virologists are saying its best to “hit early and hit hard” and Molnupiravir may be best used in that way. Vaccines remain the better option, however, as they clearly prevent severe disease and also give persistent immunity, hopefully for years following a booster shot.

The search for other antivirals goes on. Gilead is developing a tablet version of Remdesivir. Other companies like Pfizer and Roche are exploring drugs that hit other parts of the virus to stop it in its tracks, and they too might prove useful. As with the vaccines, many efforts are being made and progress is happening. It may well be that, just as the vaccines for Covid-19 might yield new vaccines for other diseases like Aids and malaria, the effort to make antivirals against Covid-19 might well lead to new antivirals for the common cold or flu or other viral diseases.

In the meantime, it’s very likely that antiviral drugs will have an important role to play in treating Covid-19.

They will prove useful in the ongoing effort to turn it into a disease to be no longer feared, but to be treated.

Luke O'Neill is professor of biochemistry in the school of biochemistry and immunology at Trinity College Dublin