It’s the end of an era, as we say goodbye to low interest rates and cheap money

This week’s ECB (European Central Bank) rate hike hammered another nail in the coffin of the era of cheap money. Interest rates around the world continue to rise. The immediate reason is a response to a massive spike in the cost of living which shows few signs of abating. But what does the end of the era of incredibly low interest rates or cheap to free money mean for us all?

To understand what fairly high interest rates even look like, you have to go back more than a decade. The benchmark rate set by the ECB has been below 2pc for the last 13 years. In the 314 years from the founding of the Bank of England until 2008, interest rates had never fallen below 2pc. But for most of the last 14 years, they have been below 1pc.

The availability of cheap money has brought about its own addictions to credit across the world whether from corporations, households or states themselves. The US has not run a budget surplus since 2000. In the last 52 years, the UK has only run five. Ireland has run a surplus in eleven of the last 24 years but this extraordinary period included boom to bust to bailout and back again.

As governments struggled to meet challenges like the financial crash, the Covid-19 pandemic or in the UK’s case, Brexit, they had low interest rates and the printing of new money to fall back on. Dealing with the legacy of that new money or quantitative easing will be painful. In the US, the Federal Reserve has $9trn of QE bonds it bought, which have to be released back into the market or not replaced when they mature.

The ECB has €5trn and the UK at its peak a year ago had almost £900bn. Reducing the ballooned balance sheets of these central banks will mean reducing the money in the global system.

Selling back government bonds into the market will most likely increase the future cost of borrowing for states, as central banks prepare to engage in Quantitative Tightening, or QT.

In Ireland’s case, we have the third highest national debt per capita in the world. The European financial system holds 29pc of our bonds debt. Fortunately, the NTMA has bought us a decade by managing that debt very efficiently and extending the payback time on bonds to an average of over 10 years. The €42bn we borrowed in 2020/2021 to pay for Covid-19 measures carries an interest rate of just 0.19pc.

Interest rates don’t have to go back to the heights of the 1970s or 1980s to have an impact. In 1980, to tackle rising inflation, the US Fed hiked interest rates by 9pc. Inflation in the US today is running at the same level as back then.

The legacy of the cheap money era is threefold. It got economies through the crises of the banking crash and Covid-19. It brought extraordinary wealth for some. And it has left a deeper legacy of inequality across many societies, especially around home ownership.

After the financial crash, access to all of this cheap money was tightened by regulators who didn’t want another systemic fault line developing in the banking system. This created a group of ‘safe’ borrowers, whether it was home-owning households, bigger corporations or multi-millionaires, who suddenly had access to enormous amounts of cheap credit and the opportunities that went with it.

The rest were shut out of home ownership or expanding their businesses. Homeowners became part of an asset-owning class and joining this club became increasingly dependent on family inheritances or gifts - in other words, the asset-owning parents. We saw this in the house-buying market in Ireland, where the bank of Mom and Dad gifted €210m towards mortgage deposits in the first six months of last year.

The end of the low interest rate era means credit will cost more, so inevitably households and businesses will take out less of it. Businesses will do fewer acquisitions, potentially have less for capital investment and become more financially cautious. For households, it means anyone looking to borrow money whether through a mortgage, a credit card or a car loan, will have to pay more for it.

Ireland has a substantial level of private debt already, but it has to be seen in context. Households and businesses (excluding financial firms like banks or insurers) had debts totalling €808bn in 2021.

Households owed €128bn of the total. This was equivalent to 100pc of disposable household income, which is actually historically a very low level for Ireland. But higher interest rates will impact borrowers’ ability to repay, and taking out credit will require more consideration. Excessive borrowing is bad for a state or a household’s finances, but credit itself is the oil that smoothes the running of the economic engine.

Higher interest rates don’t mean recession, but slower growth. This time around, interest rates are rising in the middle of an inflation crisis, which makes the transition more difficult. Very large international companies have turned to the corporate bond markets where they could borrow huge sums to fund expansion (or whatever else they want) at very low interest rates.

Central banks facilitated this by setting low interest rates and then spending billions in newly-created money, buying up the bonds of these firms. The ECB alone is sitting on €345bn of corporate bonds. Companies could raise money cheaply, make substantial profits and then use the surplus cash to boost their own share price by buying back their own shares. Executives from Silicon Valley to Stuttgart filled their boots and got rich on the value of their share options.

With central banks now pulling back from these purchases, businesses will have to pay a lot more to raise debt. This will slow things down.

Higher interest rates aren’t the same as going off some cliff. They were the norm for centuries before the extraordinary era of the last 14 years. But it means, whatever happens, things won’t be the same.