| 13.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s the end of an era, as we say goodbye to low interest rates and cheap money

Richard Curran

Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank (ECB) president, addresses a news conference in Frankfurt. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach Expand

Close

Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank (ECB) president, addresses a news conference in Frankfurt. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach

Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank (ECB) president, addresses a news conference in Frankfurt. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach

Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank (ECB) president, addresses a news conference in Frankfurt. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach

This week’s ECB (European Central Bank) rate hike hammered another nail in the coffin of the era of cheap money. Interest rates around the world continue to rise. The immediate reason is a response to a massive spike in the cost of living which shows few signs of abating. But what does the end of the era of incredibly low interest rates or cheap to free money mean for us all?

To understand what fairly high interest rates even look like, you have to go back more than a decade. The benchmark rate set by the ECB has been below 2pc for the last 13 years. In the 314 years from the founding of the Bank of England until 2008, interest rates had never fallen below 2pc. But for most of the last 14 years, they have been below 1pc.

Related topics

More On ECB

Most Watched

Privacy