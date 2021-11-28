It’s official: we’ve never had it so good in Northern Ireland

We in Northern Ireland are good at complaining.

We are used to world leaders listening to our complaints with a seriousness afforded to few other populations of 1.9 million people. And with multiple areas of grotesque disadvantage and lingering multi-generational damage from decades of bloodshed, some Northern Irish people have good reason for complaint.

But another truth exists.

Many in Northern Ireland have been doing very well financially for a very long time. A cursory glance at the luxury cars on Northern Ireland’s roads and the prices of goods in high-end shops point to substantial personal wealth.

The only Ferrari dealership in Ireland is in Belfast — and just before last year’s lockdown, sales of Porsche, Ferrari and Aston Martin cars north of the Border hit all-time highs.

But last week provided a more scientific quantification of one way in which many Northern Ireland residents have been living well for less than their counterparts in the rest of the UK or Ireland — even if many of them take such benefits for granted.

When devolution was restored almost two years ago, the UK government agreed to hand over the customary large cheque to be spent by the parties who had contributed to its collapse three years earlier.

But, perturbed by the revelations of the cash for ash scandal, London insisted on the establishment of a new Fiscal Council to provide independent oversight of how public cash was being spent.

And last week that body, headed by respected economist Sir Robert Chote, published its first report.

It identifies £600m of annual public spending which involves benefits that are unique to Northern Ireland — the absence of domestic water charges, industrial rates relief, more generous welfare payments, lower university fees, free travel passes, free prescription charges, and more advantageous rules on who pays for domiciliary care.

If these benefits were applied across the UK, they would cost £21bn a year — half the budget of the Ministry of Defence. This ‘super parity’ with Great Britain comes despite Northern Irish residents paying less tax than elsewhere in the UK.

Research by the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre found that current domestic rates (the property tax set by Stormont and local councils) are lower in NI than in any other UK nation — and that is before considering GB water and sewerage bills of around £400 a year.

The nature of devolution is that some parts of the UK will be more generous in one area and less generous in another. But the report found “relatively few examples” of where NI’s policies are less generous than England’s.

However, none of this takes into account an even more important factor: Northern Ireland has the lowest cost of living.

Analysis by the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) five years ago found that consumer prices in Northern Ireland were 2.3pc lower than the UK average. But that did not include some of the biggest essential costs, such as housing.

House prices are radically lower in Northern Ireland than elsewhere in the UK and Ireland. Renting a three-bed house in Belfast is 22pc cheaper than in Cardiff, 57pc cheaper than in Edinburgh, and 82pc cheaper than in London. Dublin rents are about double those of Belfast.

Numbeo, a cost comparison website, calculates that someone in Belfast who is renting could maintain the same standard of living as someone in Dublin earning 50pc more.

There are less obvious financial benefits to living in Northern Ireland — primarily for the middle classes. While educational inequality is severe, there are a multitude of great schools — and those schools are overwhelmingly free or low-cost, unlike the private system in England.

When Northern Irish motorists get their cars on the road — whether Ferraris or something humbler — they find smaller traffic jams, no congestion charges, and no road tolls.

With systemic economic problems, an often-bungling Stormont, and economic inefficiency caused by sectarian division, some of this seems counterintuitive.

Much of the explanation lies in a vast public sector which was built up during the Troubles, when cutting unemployment was imperative.

While local parties denounced austerity under David Cameron, in truth Northern Ireland got off very lightly.

In 2014, Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey observed that “unlike our European neighbours, we have endured the narrative of austerity over the last four years without the reality of it".

That large public sector pulls in huge sums from the Treasury, and is a large part of the reason why the economists appointed by Mr Conor Murphy say that, even before the pandemic, Northern Ireland was receiving an annual subsidy of £10.3bn from London.

Some public sector workers (and quasi-public sector employees such as those in the BBC) are paid at UK-wide rates, meaning that in real terms they are wealthier than their counterparts in GB. Others are paid at lower — but rarely much lower — rates.

With such a huge difference in the cost of living, those salaries would have to be significantly lower before they would be disadvantageous.

The ability for many people to live comfortably on salaries which elsewhere might seem modest is significant. But policy-makers are increasingly attempting to quantify more intangible aspects of a successful society.

For the last decade, the ONS has found that Northern Irish people are happier than anywhere else in the UK, and more satisfied with their lives. Despite the depressing aspects of our society, it also finds we are the UK’s least anxious citizens.

None of this means that Northern Ireland is economically thriving. Even in dysfunctional economies, capitalism produces winners. Multiple economic indicators show Northern Ireland to be much poorer per person than the rest of the UK and Ireland.

But within those averages are winners whose presence is camouflaged by the scale of others’ misfortune.

Advocates of Irish unity face the challenge of convincing a sizeable group of voters who have never had it so good. But Brexit shows that national identity can matter more to voters than personal prosperity.