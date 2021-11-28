| 2.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s official: we’ve never had it so good in Northern Ireland

Sam McBride

Ireland&rsquo;s only Ferrari dealership is in Belfast, and the North saw pre-lockdown sales of Porsches, Ferraris and Aston Martins hit all-time highs Expand

Close

Ireland&rsquo;s only Ferrari dealership is in Belfast, and the North saw pre-lockdown sales of Porsches, Ferraris and Aston Martins hit all-time highs

Ireland’s only Ferrari dealership is in Belfast, and the North saw pre-lockdown sales of Porsches, Ferraris and Aston Martins hit all-time highs

Ireland’s only Ferrari dealership is in Belfast, and the North saw pre-lockdown sales of Porsches, Ferraris and Aston Martins hit all-time highs

We in Northern Ireland are good at complaining.

We are used to world leaders listening to our complaints with a seriousness afforded to few other populations of 1.9 million people. And with multiple areas of grotesque disadvantage and lingering multi-generational damage from decades of bloodshed, some Northern Irish people have good reason for complaint.

Most Watched

Privacy