‘It’s nothing short of moral cowardice. Our neutrality’s a busted flush, we must wake up’

Behind closed doors, the Irish Navy has been seriously concerned about the activities of the Russian Navy in our territorial waters for several years – especially in relation to undersea cables carrying internet traffic between Europe and North America.

But the concerns of the people in charge of our maritime security have consistently fallen on deaf ears in Government because, it seems, the Department of Defence dismissed them as a ruse by our navy to acquire more high-tech toys.

On a number of occasions in the recent past our navy and Air Corps tracked a Russian spy ship, the Yantar, as it prowled through Ireland’s waters hovering over the vital subsea arteries that connect both sides of the Atlantic.

The primary concern of the Irish Navy and that of its European and American counterparts is that Vladimir Putin’s increasingly hostile regime has been tapping the undersea cables which carry over 90pc of all communications between the two continents.

But they have also warned of a worst case scenario whereby the Russians could spark unprecedented global chaos by literally severing those same cables.

In such a scenario economic activity would grind to a halt on a scale never seen before.

As one senior naval officer explained to me a few years ago: “Those cables are vital arteries for the functioning of our economies and so if they are snapped then all our communications traffic will suddenly stop.

“Our foreign direct investment is sold on the fact that we have a safe and secure environment.

“That’s why we – the Irish authorities – have an obligation to ensure that no one interferes with that. We cannot become the weak link in the EU’s security infrastructure – we have a responsibility to our neighbours that we can be relied upon.

“The truth is that due to a continuing haemorrhage of highly skilled personnel, due to poor pay and conditions, we can only put about six of our nine ships to sea and remember that a fleet of nine ships is completely inadequate to patrol the huge area of ocean that is our exclusive economic zone.

“The problem is that no one in Government has been listening to us because the department controls the messenger by effectively silencing us.”

But all that changed in the past 10 days thanks to Putin – modernity’s equivalent of Adolf Hitler – who has shaken our bureaucrats and Government out of their contemptible – and many in the military would say cowardly – slumber.

To quote Lenin, the founding father of the empire that Putin is trying to re-establish by setting the world on fire: “There are decades when nothing happens and weeks when decades happen.”

The decades that have happened in the past 10 days or so have exposed the fallacy of Ireland’s neutrality, for which Putin has as much regard as he does the human rights of the Ukrainian population.

Defence experts have long warned that Ireland, because of its strategically important economic and communications position in the EU, is firmly in Putin’s sights. Ireland has been used as a primary spy base in Europe.

The cataclysmic events now happening on the EU’s eastern border has exposed Ireland’s bizarre version of neutrality.

For several decades now we have opted to shelter behind Nato’s – and particularly Britain’s – protective shield while at the same time telling the world we want no part of that military alliance.

Instead of a coherent policy on defence our Government entered a grubby secret agreement with the UK over 20 years ago which permits their fighter aircraft to patrol our airspace when the need arises.

Government policy has been to deny the existence of this pact which has been the worst kept state secret ever.

Our military relationship with Britain and our partners in the EU is akin to depending on your neighbour to protect you because you haven’t bothered to fit locks or install an alarm system. But at the same time, based on the logic of Ireland’s policy of neutrality, one would have to resile, for moral and philosophical reasons, from going to the assistance of the good neighbour if their property came under attack.

It is nothing short of moral cowardice at a time when liberal democracy is under the greatest threat since Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin and Hirohito set about world domination in the 1930s.

The most recent report from Freedom House, the global democratic and human rights watchdog, makes for grim reading similar to the climate change crisis. It finds that democracy is receding as quickly as the polar ice cap.

In the introduction to its 2022 report on the global expansion of authoritarianism it warns: “Global freedom faces a dire threat. Around the world, the enemies of liberal democracy – a form of self-government in which human rights are recognised and every individual is entitled to equal treatment under law – are accelerating their attacks.”

The percentage of nations that can be classified as free liberal democracies has dropped from 46pc in 2005 to 20.3pc in 2021 – before Putin went to war.

Everywhere democracy is being dwarfed by authoritarianism.

In 2005 countries classified as being “partly free” or “not free” accounted for 54pc of the world. In 2021 it had risen to 80pc.

If Ireland is to make any meaningful contribution to the new world order, apart from its vanity seat at the toothless UN Security Council, then we really have to get off the fence.

Our neutrality is a busted flush. It’s time to wake up and smell the coffee.