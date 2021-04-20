I have fond memories of Dublin. The five years I spent there were some of the best of my young life — going to university, meeting my wife, becoming a parent, and, of course, racing around the city centre looking for a toilet.

So many memories of briskly walking around the city centre to try and get to one of the larger department stores where you might be able to find a toilet, pausing in the middle of the Ha’penny Bridge like Phil Lynott in the video for ‘Old Town’, trying to figure if Jervis or Brown Thomas would be closer.

I was bemused to see that in the two decades since I left the Reservoir Of Disease it hadn’t changed a whole lot, that there was still a dearth of public bathroom facilities.

Of course, this isn’t a solely urban issue — in fact, the chances of finding a toilet in a city are far greater than in the countryside, and our city-dwelling friends might be startled to know that the countryside, despite the odours of slurry, is not one big toilet.

In fact, public toilets are extraordinarily hard to come by in the sticks. I’m not asking for a public toilet at every crossroads, or that we replace holy wells with them, but there are many places where you’d bring the kids just to get them out of the house and there is nary a jacks to be found within a 10km radius. The assumption is that public toilets are ugly, they would be a blight on the landscape, they cost money to build and maintain, so let’s not install them. Instead, let’s all go to the toilet in the bushes, like animals.

Those who are blessed with no kids may be thinking, well you just get them to go before you leave. Guess what — it doesn’t work like that. It doesn’t matter how threatening you get with them about going to the toilet before you leave the house, or how much you beg them to just have a try, someone will still surprise you either en route to your destination (hands up anyone else who has spent a Sunday evening scrubbing the back seat of the car with upholstery shampoo) or whilst there.

If you’re lucky, it’s number one, if you’re very unlucky, it’s not, and anyone who goes down to the woods on that particular day is in for a big surprise as they witness you dragging a panicked child into the bushes as fast as their clenched backside would allow you.

But while the lack of toilet facilities outdoors was annoying before, there would often be a pub or garage that would oblige. Now, even that avenue has been closed off, literally. I’m at the point now where I tend to bring the kids to the same place — Garryvoe beach — because they have well maintained public toilets. Yes, they also have ample parking, a playground, and a little shop that sells ice cream and we all have 99s down there hail, rain or shine, but the toilets are definitely the icing on the urinal cake.

Perhaps I am too prudish — perhaps nature is meant to be raw and potent, and that a small structure for public convenience would diminish that, and that the sight of someone urinating in public is more in keeping with Ireland’s wild ethos. Perhaps there are acceptable levels of free-range defecation depending on where you are — the woods offer privacy and excellent biodegradable tissues in the form of dock leaves, so perhaps there is an unstated belief that they don’t need toilets. But good luck finding a spot for your child to wee on your cliff walk without risking their life.

Look, if public urination is not good enough for a laneway off Grafton Street, then it’s not good enough at the beach, the woods, the lake. I’m not asking for one of those terrifying coin-operating sliding door Tardis toilets on top of Carrauntoohil, but there are many playgrounds that have a clump of wan-looking bushes nearby where everyone brings their kid to wee.

I can say that yes, my childhood was filled with using sand dunes, the ocean, local beauty spots, laneways by playgrounds, and even the odd grotto as a bathroom, and it never did me any harm. But if we are going to embrace the outdoors this summer — and most likely more summers after that — then we need to start thinking about what sort of message we are sending kids when nature is our toilet (yes I know it is our toilet anyway in an indirect way, but still).

It doesn’t have to be a five star experience, or built to a Bauhaus spec, any sort of composting lean-to built from upcycled wood will do. It’s meant to be the great outdoors — let’s try to keep it that way by not pooping all over it.