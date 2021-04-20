| 11.4°C Dublin

It’s not just Dublin that has a lack of public lavatories – families all around the country have no choice but to use the great outdoors as a toilet 

Bill Linnane

Public toilets are hard to come by in the city and countryside Expand

I have fond memories of Dublin. The five years I spent there were some of the best of my young life — going to university, meeting my wife, becoming a parent, and, of course, racing around the city centre looking for a toilet.

So many memories of briskly walking around the city centre to try and get to one of the larger department stores where you might be able to find a toilet, pausing in the middle of the Ha’penny Bridge like Phil Lynott in the video for ‘Old Town’, trying to figure if Jervis or Brown Thomas would be closer.

