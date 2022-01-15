It’s not ‘all men’, but the problem of male violence against women is everyone’s to fix

I drove through Tullamore on Wednesday at 4pm, as I often do. I remember commenting to my husband that it was a particularly beautiful winter’s day. Little did we know that a horrible act of brutal violence was about to be carried out on a young woman in this ordinary midlands town.

By all accounts, Ashling Murphy was a lovely young woman. She was a talented musician, and I was thrilled a couple of weeks ago when we agreed she would begin teaching my kids music classes at the end of this month.

After speaking on the phone a couple of times and exchanging messages arranging dates and times, I felt connected to her. But then almost all of us feel connected to Ashling.

She was a traditional musician and a teacher of first class in Durrow NS, and many of us know and love young women like her.

When we hear stories of children in first class crying after being told their much-loved teacher has been killed, feelings of overwhelming sadness are not only understandable but justifiable.

We shouldn’t live in a world where a 23-year-old woman can be killed in broad daylight while out jogging.

It feels even more disturbing that Ashling was killed near a spot known as Fiona’s Way, named in memory of Fiona Pender, a missing woman who was also most likely the target of male violence.

The stories that have spilled out all over the media since Ashling’s murder have been equally harrowing. Stories of little boys listening to their mothers screaming as they’re being attacked; descriptions of little girls pleading with Daddy to stop hurting Mammy; accounts of teenagers hiding frantically as they try to escape from their attackers.

Of course, people are very quick to say “not all men” are like that; indeed, this hashtag was trending on Twitter the day after Ashling was murdered. So, yes, for the record, we can agree not all men are like that. But far, far too many are. And saying “not all men” distracts from the wider point that needs to be understood: The problem of male violence against women has been a constant pattern in society and it has consequences that reach way beyond the terrible statistics of men murdering women.

We women regularly feel anxious when we are outside alone, and too often we are expected to curtail our activities to ensure we are not vulnerable to an unpredictable attack. Maybe men will finally start putting themselves out a good deal more to make life less anxiety-inducing for women?

There are some simple things men can do to make women feel safer. For starters, please give us some physical space. If you’re a man walking behind a woman and it’s dark, use your head and cross over to the other side of the road and walk there instead.

Whenever possible, offer to walk your female friends home. If you’re a male jogger, please don’t jog close behind female joggers and if you need to overtake, give women a wide berth. Don’t use your physical stature to intimidate women or to make your point more emphatic.

Nor should you insist on making a woman talk to you – if your overtures aren’t welcomed, move on. Moreover, please teach your sons to respect us. These might be small suggestions, and they won’t impact on the number of senseless killings women endure, but they will make a big difference to our day-to-day anxiety levels.

Men could also choose to stop creating barriers to women’s safety. Please stop telling us that “not all men are like that”. We know that. Many of us have fathers, brothers, sons and husbands, so it’s a bit pointless and not very helpful for us to constantly hear that most men are safe to be around. Nor do we need men to recommend that we curtail our activities even further than we already do.

What we need instead is for men to try to understand that the constant pattern of male violence against women has many repercussions that are difficult to comprehend if you’re a man.

We would appreciate an acknowledgement that a woman’s world looks and feels different to a man’s world in a million different ways that tend to stem from the fact most men are bigger, stronger and unpredictably more threatening than most women.

Ashling Murphy’s murder was so unlikely that there is perhaps very little we can learn from such a senseless occurrence.

All we can do is live the life we have been privileged to have, and perhaps be ready to help women feel safer in a world where the pattern of male violence against women casts a heavy shadow.