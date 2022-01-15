| 1.3°C Dublin

It’s not ‘all men’, but the problem of male violence against women is everyone’s to fix

Stella O'Malley

Floral tributes and messages outside Scoil Naomh Colmcille in Durrow, where Ashling Murphy taught first class. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin Expand
Una Maya Kennedy from Wexford at a candle lit vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy outside Leinster House&gt; Expand
A photograph of Ashling Murphy among flowers and candles at a make-shift shrine during a vigil in her memory at Leinster House, Dublin, Expand

I drove through Tullamore on Wednesday at 4pm, as I often do. I remember commenting to my husband that it was a particularly beautiful winter’s day. Little did we know that a horrible act of brutal violence was about to be carried out on a young woman in this ordinary midlands town.

By all accounts, Ashling Murphy was a lovely young woman. She was a talented musician, and I was thrilled a couple of weeks ago when we agreed she would begin teaching my kids music classes at the end of this month.

