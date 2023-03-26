| 8.2°C Dublin

It’s like Anglo and 2008 all over again

Colin Murphy

Customers queue outside a Silicon Valley Bank office on March 13 in Santa Clara, California, days after the collapse. Photo: Justin Sullivan Expand
A Silicon Valley Bank logo Expand

In one of the seminal accounts of a bank run, in the film Mary Poppins, a boy objects when a senior partner in the bank takes tuppence from him to open an account.

Give me back my money!” the boy shouts. A customer hears him. “There’s something wrong — the bank won’t give someone their money”, she exclaims. And so the run starts. 

