It’s like Anglo and 2008 all over again

In one of the seminal accounts of a bank run, in the film Mary Poppins, a boy objects when a senior partner in the bank takes tuppence from him to open an account.

“Give me back my money!” the boy shouts. A customer hears him. “There’s something wrong — the bank won’t give someone their money”, she exclaims. And so the run starts.

More than a fortnight ago, something similar happened to Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in California. Except the people shouting that the bank might not be able to give people their money were some of the most influential people in tech, and they were doing it on WhatsApp and Twitter.

Banks don’t keep your money in a safe: they lend it

No bank can withstand a run. “It’s only when the tide goes out that you learn who’s been swimming naked,” the investor Warren Buffett once said. But if the tide goes out on a bank — any bank — it will look naked.

Banks don’t keep your money in a safe: they lend it. If all their depositors come looking for their money at the same time, the bank simply won’t have it.

That’s a liquidity crisis. Banking regulation, insurance and, ultimately, bailouts, are designed to prevent, and repair, liquidity crises.

That’s what the Irish bankers thought they were suffering in September 2008, and it’s what the Irish government thought it was protecting against when it gave the bank guarantee.

Sometimes, though, the investments and loans that banks make go bad, and they simply don’t have the money to repay their depositors. That’s a solvency crisis.

The two are self-reinforcing and difficult to disentangle. Fear of a solvency crisis (even if unjustified) can spark a liquidity crisis. A liquidity crisis can provoke a collapse in asset value, sparking a solvency crisis.

At the root of the global financial crisis in 2008 was an extraordinary failure of risk management.

The finance industry had created ever-more complex products, supposedly to distribute and dissipate risk. But because of the complexity of these products and because of failures by the ratings agencies responsible for evaluating them, these products ended up magnifying risk, not reducing it.

SVB was to the tech sector what Anglo was to the Irish property sector

When the American ‘sub-prime’ property market crashed, nobody knew precisely who was exposed, and everyone panicked.

The Irish crisis was different: there was nothing complex about it. Irish banks invested hell-for-leather in property, particularly commercial property. They saw property as a one-way bet, and bet the house.

Anglo led, the others followed. It was an extraordinary failure of management that they did so — and an extraordinary failure of regulation that they were allowed.​

SVB was to the US tech sector what Anglo was to the Irish property sector: it was the bank that ‘understood’ them; it was the bank that had their back. Its model was hugely based on relationship-building (the bankers in Anglo called this “relationship banking”).

It provided loans more quickly and easily to the sector than the more staid banks would. It saw itself as a player in the sector it loaned to. It was a small bank that took advantage of looser regulation to grow with dizzying speed.

SVB tripled its depositor base in three years, following a loosening of the Dodd-Frank Act; Anglo grew its loan book at a similar rate for a decade in the wake of lighter-touch regulation. And it invested its money disproportionately in a single asset class that was highly illiquid — long-term government bonds.

These bonds had the reputation of being ‘safe as houses’. When interest rates go down, bond values go up (because the existing bond is committed to paying out at what is now a higher rate than that on a new bond). And for decades interest rates had (like the Irish property market) only gone one way.

So SVB’s bet on bonds was portrayed as conservative. But no bet that leaves an institution massively exposed to one asset class is conservative, unless it hedges its bets.

So when interest rates rose sharply last year, the value of the bank’s bonds fell. And when its customers were hit by a contraction in the tech sector and had to withdraw cash, the bank had to crystallise some of those losses to pay them.

When word spread about its losses, its customers panicked.

It is difficult to understand how the bank’s management could have missed this risk (or, spotting it, could have tolerated it).

It is also difficult to understand how the bank’s customers — tech founders, whose self-mythologising often casts them as “the smartest people in the room” — could not have seen the risk of placing all their cash in one, vulnerable bank, when deposits of more than $250,000 (€232,000) were not guaranteed.

Banking profits are always private, but losses will always be socialised

The American financial journalist Matt Klein suggested it was “more a case of a ‘bank-run by idiots’ rather than a ‘bank run by idiots’”. From this distance, at least, it looks very much like both.

In any case, the idiots — whose politics tends to the libertarian, hostile to State intervention — quickly started agitating for State intervention.

SVB was, like Anglo, not systemic, in the sense that it had little connection with the broader economy. But, like Anglo, when fears of a banking crisis are heightened, then any bank can be systemic.

And, as the New York Times’s Ezra Klein noted, the tech community has an outsized influence in the US, with Democrats in particular. Even if not systemically important, it is “narratively important”: it has huge power to shape the narrative.

The American authorities duly stepped in and retrospectively insured what hadn’t been insured, bailing out the bank’s depositors (albeit not with taxpayers’ money, but with a prospective levy on the sector).

There are simple, perennial lessons.

Banking profits are private, but losses will be socialised. The risks taken by bankers pose a risk to us all, so banks (and not just big banks) should be strictly regulated. In a crisis, the state will need to step in anyway, so all deposits should be insured as a matter of course.

Perhaps, as suggested by the Financial Times’s Martin Wolf, one of the world’s most influential financial journalists, the public should be able to bank directly with central banks, separating the utility aspect of banking from the risky business of providing loans.

In Mary Poppins, as with that other cinematic bank run in It’s a Wonderful Life, the run is a classic case of panic-induced loss of trust: the bank itself is sound.

That was not the case with Anglo, or with Silicon Valley Bank.

But society is growing more distrustful; social media means that news — and rumours — travel more quickly; and the tone of that news is more alarmist.

Banking has always had a trust problem. There is reason to think that problem may be growing.