It’s hard to feel festive this year but we have to give it a shot

So, are you feeling it yet?

Are you beginning to get that warm, fuzzy glow that usually arrives in the run-up to Christmas, when everyone puts their woes behind them and just looks forward to the big day?

Nope. Me neither.

In fact, I’ve never seen so much despondency from so many people at this time of year. It all feels a bit like 2008, when the economy crashed and people were more concerned about the looming recession than they were about having a happy Christmas.

In fact, perhaps the most depressing conversation I’ve had all year happened when I was in a taxi the other day and the driver informed me of all the reasons why he had decided to “cancel” Christmas this year. Granted, he was recently divorced and has been reduced to living in a bedsit.

As he said, he wasn’t exactly looking forward to buying a Christmas TV dinner for one person. I also reckon that he was probably a grumpy bugger at the best of times, but he laid out all the reasons why he wasn’t feeling particularly festive this year and they will resonate with many of us.

He’s terrified about the economy. He’s convinced that the conflict in Ukraine will lead to a nuclear war (that’s probably my fault, because he admitted that he had read one of my recent columns on this issue and said he didn’t sleep that night).

But while the notion of a cantankerous cabbie is hardly something new, he made the point that people just don’t seem to be going out as much as they used to.

The fares he picked up, he said, were mostly morose, and late-night business for him in town had fallen through the floor. Just like restaurants and other sectors of the hospitality trade, the festive period is when taxi drivers usually make enough money to tide them over during the dark and quiet days of January. This year? Well, he said that after he dropped me at my destination he was just going to go home, because he was wasting money on petrol and sitting idle at his rank.

I could see where he was coming from, and I shared his lack of enthusiasm for the festive season.

But you know what? We owe it to ourselves to try to enjoy this time. God knows, we could all do with a bit of a break from the grim environment so many of us find ourselves in.

I’ve been writing Christmas columns for the Indo for at least 15 years at this stage and I was recently looking back at some of them. They were like a barometer of how the economy was doing. During the boom years, they were happy and full of my favourite recipes for turkey.

Then, when everything went to hell and the Troika and the banks destroyed the country, they became a little more depressed. When things picked up, the columns returned to their usual joyous nature. This year? Well, I’m just not feeling it, and everyone I speak to seems to feel the way.

But here’s the thing — I am determined, against all the odds, to make this as good a Christmas as I possibly can.

It’s my favourite time of the year, although I’m still not entirely why I love it so much. As I’ve mentioned before, I don’t like crowds and I don’t like spending money I don’t have on presents that people don’t really want.

In fact, I once spent a frenzied Christmas Eve picking up last-minute gifts and it was probably the most traumatic experience of my life — and I’ve covered war zones in the Middle East. But there is still something magical about this time of the year, and it’s something I cherish.

We put up the tree last week and as soon as the lights came on, the house suddenly felt warmer. We’ve bought presents for our two crazy dogs and I can’t wait to see them destroy those presents on Christmas morning.

But most of all, I’m looking forward to the dinner. A lot of people feel stressed about cooking the perfect turkey, but really they’re just a giant chicken, and as long as you keep on eye it on it as it’s cooking, turkey can be absolutely gorgeous.

I’m not religious but I love a good carol service and we’ll go to one on Christmas Eve. Then when we get home I’ll have my traditional Christmas Eve supper — the Christmas ham, sliced on batch bread and slathered with hot English mustard.

That goes back to my days as a kid and, while some people find it repulsive, it is my ultimate comfort food because it reminds me of when my parents were still alive and we’d all return from midnight mass, sit in the kitchen and merrily munch away.

And that’s what Christmas is really all about. It’s a time for remembering the people who are no longer with us. It’s a time to cook a gorgeous dinner and then get stuck into a box of chocolates before falling asleep in front of the telly, or having a lump in my throat as I watch It’s a Wonderful Life for the millionth time.

It is, ultimately, a time of joy.

So, in the immortal words of the great Noddy Holder, it’s Chriiiistmas!

Only a condescending white liberal would be offended by the C-word

Sticking to the Christmas theme, I was rather amused to see that a university in Brighton has urged staff and students to refrain from using the C-word.

Apparently, saying ‘“happy Christmas” is “not inclusive” and they also used the quite wonderful term that it is “Christian-centric language” which may offend people from different faiths. Instead, they have urged staff and students to refer to their Christmas break as the “winter closure period”. Somehow, I doubt the phrase “happy winter closure period” will be appearing on many Hallmark cards.

Where do these people come up this rubbish? I have Jewish friends who love nothing more than putting up a Christmas tree and joining in with all the festivity. Also, I doubt that any Muslim, Sikh or Hindu has any issue with the idea of other people celebrating Christmas.

You don’t have to be a genius to figure out that the brainiacs behind this edict are probably white, professional progressives who look for offence where none exists. It’s remarkably patronising.

I have never, ever met anyone from a non-Christian background who finds this time of the year to be in any way offensive.

That’s because most people of all faiths and none are smart. Such fripperies simply don’t concern them.

And that’s the rub — racial and religious tensions tend to be stoked by misguided white liberals who infantalise people from other faiths and have the audacity to think that they know better.

Frankly, if we didn’t live in a secular world — and I’m saying this is as an ardent atheist — many of these people would have become a priest or a nun.

That’s because some people simply crave power and control over others and they will use whatever is the prevailing mechanism of the time. At the moment, that mechanism is the trend of so-called progressive identity politics.

And, just like the lectures we used to get from priests and nuns we had to grow up with, it’s equally absurd.