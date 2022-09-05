| 14.7°C Dublin

It’s easy to make jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio’s younger lovers but isn’t there a chance that they’re dumping him?

Mary McCarthy

The Hollywood star has been linked to a number of women in their early twenties, and recently broke up with 25-year-old Camila Morrone

So, Leonardo, DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone have split up. Yet simply because she is 25 and he is 47 – and a few of his previous relationships happen to have run into the ground when his partner hit a quarter of a century – he has been slaughtered and slandered online.

But he did nothing wrong. The couple were together for five years: this was no ‘lounge lizard’ situation where he dabbled for a few weeks and then tossed her cruelly aside. And I’m sorry, but you don’t spend that long in a relationship without being in love.

