It’s as simple as chat: Why talk show hosts are enjoying a pandemic purple patch

And so another week draws to a close, we are wiser people than when we started it and hopefully you have kept Covid at bay.

At the weekends on the farm, I sleep in a little later knowing that, like the great Daoists say, everything will eventually get done like the stream facing that big stone – we will eventually get through the chores at hand.

Saturday also means a running appointment with the television because Tommy Tiernan will be on and the world can go to hell in a handbasket for the hour or so that he is televised.

It’s like our céilí visits of old where a stranger or neighbour comes through the door and we are regaled with chat, song and sometimes poetry. It’s our time to listen.

It’s been a good week to be Tommy Tiernan. His podcast is ripping through the iTunes charts, his TV show has just beat The Late Late Show viewing figures at 453,000 viewers to 441,000 respectively and, as a nation, we’ve come to value him as a treasured son.

Tommy’s chat show is, on the face of it, a very simple format. Two people sit down having not met or talked beforehand and have a chat about life. The topics are not predestined, there is no great agenda and perhaps most lovingly of all, no one is trying to sell anything.

I have always loved the long-form interview since my own early days in journalism and broadcasting. It was in this format that the greatest conversations could occur. The subject could feel that perhaps they could cover the silence and in the doing reveal more of themselves. It’s in the long-form that a real interviewer can show off their chops and Ryan Tubridy too is a master of this (one only has to think of his recent powerful interview with comedian Stevo Timothy which set the nation talking.)

But back to Tommy. His show has revealed many things about the guests he has on. From Fr Brian D’Arcy’s comments on being sexually abused, to the wit and wisdom of our President Michael D Higgins, the show has become the hearth of our nation’s collective house, while the Late Late is the flame. Perhaps it’s because Tommy is not a journalist. Perhaps it is that he understands timing from his comedy. But it seems like Philip Larkin, the poet, said, he has created “a serious house on serious earth”. That line comes from Larkin’s wonderful piece Church Going and maybe in a time when our churches are not open for service, this medium has become our sort of church. A collective place where we tune in, hear truth and reflect on it.

I find Sunday mornings on the farm are dominated by the chat between my father and me about who Tommy had on and what they said. We make sense of the people and their stories. From Manchán Magan’s straw bale house to the honesty of actor Liam Cunningham about his strange career.

Television has changed remarkably since I started working in production 14 years ago in Australia. In those days, this sort of programme would never have been commissioned. Chat shows in that country were about big-name stars and getting the pitch across about a book or a movie or a TV show. We were trained in university to try and get the hook out of the interviewee, to try and get to the heart of the story as quickly as possible because we had a commercial break coming up or another guest, or simply to keep up the pace.

The pacing of The Tommy Tiernan Show is, however, different, like those Daoists and that river it flows along gently. Tommy is, it seems, a spiritual man. He has commented on his love for church and religion in many interviews and said that he does go to mass, albeit not so regularly.

When Larkin wrote Church Going, he was adamant that the poem was not a religious poem, though it had religion as its subject. That the poem was in fact asking questions as to the importance of these buildings. Larkin is not religious himself but feels a reverence in being in that serious house and that while the building might not be important to him, it has been to its congregation. Larkin is secular in his view and perhaps that’s something that Tommy has unknowingly captured – a religious space where the serious can be said but one that is at the same time secular and reflective of a changing Ireland.

It’s perhaps good to remember too that it was the early Irish church that invented and introduced the confession to the Christian world. Our elders, even then, knew the power of cleaning out the soul and the power of talking.

Freud once remarked the Irish were impervious to psychoanalysis. Perhaps that is not the case, rather we just need the space to be given to talk and be heard. And in the talking, we can come to know ourselves better and find a new way to walk through this world.

Tommy too is lucky he is not shouldered with the enormous weight of carrying one of the best and longest-running chat shows in the world upon him.

His journey has been of his own making and has evolved in its own peculiar way. I often remark to my wife that it is wonderful that we now have two chat shows to watch on RTÉ each week.

We are a nation that loves talk, it’s about time we had two great intellects setting our souls alight.

Like those ancient monks, maybe in these new formats of television we have found our speakers who can hear and give a tired nation some absolution. Don’t call me on Friday or Saturday night, I’ve an appointment with some great storytellers.