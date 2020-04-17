| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It's an Irish thing to show our love by slagging someone off - we are nice by saying horrible things

Billy Keane

Keane's Kingdom

&#039;It&rsquo;s a bit like the fighter pilots who go from home comforts to the fight for the lives of their people. Some get shot down.&#039; Stock photo Expand

Close

&#039;It&rsquo;s a bit like the fighter pilots who go from home comforts to the fight for the lives of their people. Some get shot down.&#039; Stock photo

'It’s a bit like the fighter pilots who go from home comforts to the fight for the lives of their people. Some get shot down.' Stock photo

'It’s a bit like the fighter pilots who go from home comforts to the fight for the lives of their people. Some get shot down.' Stock photo

The man I spoke to gave the most of this week painting the front wall of the house.

His cellmate went off for a walk. The temperature was in the high teens. She was wearing shorts. "I'm trying to get a bit of colour in my legs," she said. Back she came, about three hours later, after a short walk, and the legs were speckled and freckled like the egg from a Rhode Island Red hen.

"Pile it on, pile it on." She said to the partner.