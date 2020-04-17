It's an Irish thing to show our love by slagging someone off - we are nice by saying horrible things

The man I spoke to gave the most of this week painting the front wall of the house.

His cellmate went off for a walk. The temperature was in the high teens. She was wearing shorts. "I'm trying to get a bit of colour in my legs," she said. Back she came, about three hours later, after a short walk, and the legs were speckled and freckled like the egg from a Rhode Island Red hen.

"Pile it on, pile it on." She said to the partner.

I hope this sounds true, because it is.

So he gets cross and says: "I'm after givin' the freakin' wall three freakin' coats already."

"I'm done with painting for the day," said the aching, worn out, broken- down partner, who could barely lift the brush.

And she says: "It's not the wall that needs paintin', it's me. I'm spotty. Will you put on the Hawaiian Gold for me?"

I thought it was paint she was talking about but the husband told me Hawaiian Gold is fake tan.

He dropped the brush, hurdled the front gate with no hands, and in with him to daub on the Hawaiian Gold with his bare hands. I'm only guessing this, but I am fairly sure they had been distancing for a long, long time. The two were having so much fun, he applied a second and a third coat.

By the way, the husband was in America for a while, about three months, which is why he said freakin'.

He was also caught saying candy instead of sweets on Easter Sunday. I know of a girl from these parts who got an American accent watching the Kardashians. There is an outbreak of American accents here in Kerry.

Then you have my friend Noel O'Connell, who lives in upstate New York and suffers from motor neurone. Noel left Cahersiveen when he was six. The lilting, singing cadences of his beloved south Kerry survived a lifetime of raucous New York talk.

O'Connell is a skilled and passionate writer, who came home for both All Irelands last year. He is unable to use his hands right now and he has learned to write by eye gazing. My friend focuses his eyes on a letter on the screen in front of him and, slowly but surely, the words form. I'd say it took him a while to write our Happy Easter card. I was never so moved. His was a resurrection of the word.

I think it's solely an Irishman's thing to show our love by slagging someone off. We are nice to each other by saying things which sound horrible when taken literally. It's when we are polite the suspicion is the person talking thinks little of you.

When he wrote about not being able to use his hands I replied: "Well at least you don't have to paint." He loves that.

Noel's voice was getting quite weak the last time he was in John B's. His close pal from New York and thereafter is Denis Harris. We could barely hear Noel above the din of the bar.

Denis said: "Sure, he never shuts up anyway. It's great to get a bit of peace and quiet." Denis, encrypted, is really saying: "Noel, I love you and I love listening to you."

Noel helped a good few emigrants find their feet in New York. He is battling on by giving the eye. Some people speak with their eyes.

I'm not sure if you have heard of the glad eye? When a woman throws the glad eye, it means she fancies you. There is no known cure for the glad eye. Indeed, the sales of adult toys have gone up 30pc since travel was restricted. This could mean the other 70pc are doing their love-making within 2km of home. I wonder if a woman was given a sick-note from the ophthalmologist stating she was suffering from the glad eye, would gardaí wave her through?

We seem to go from whimsy to tragedy. Maybe it's the Irish way?

The front-liners I have spoken to say they leave from a happy-laughy family barbecue straight into impossible situations in the most dangerous of circumstances. I suppose it's a bit like the fighter pilots who go from home comforts to the fight for the lives of their people. Some get shot down.

The front-liners' lives are heavy metal. Life light goes on alongside.

Here is another true story from behind the lines. This fine sunny morning, I was checking to see if the pub was still there and who should pass by but my friend Kevin and his partner.

Kevin's mam is from here and his dad was a person of colour. He was born and raised in England but Kevin is more Listowel than any of us.

"Hot today Kevin," I say by way of saluting my friend. "It sure is Billy," he said. "When I woke up this morning I was white."

Kevin returned home from London and I'm watching out for swallows every day. But there's still no sign of them in the back way behind our pub. I hope nothing happened to the swallows on their long journey from Africa, over desert and sea.

The swallows are the symbol of carrying on and coming home. I knew their kin, going back so many generations. In times of great upheaval we need the certainty of bravery and continuity. I'll be able to face into the empty bar every day if our swallows are darting through our barrel yard.

The Finuge notes in 'The Kerryman' fired the first shot of the swallow wars. The correspondent claimed "one or two" were seen in Finuge. There is fierce GAA rivalry between Listowel and Finuge, but now there is no football, the battle has turned to who has seen the first swallow. Flash Walsh, who runs the reliable and excellent 'Ballybunion News', claims two swallows were seen swooping on the famous beaches. The local GAA club is known as Beale. More rivalry. Flash has no photographic evidence. His news is hearsay.

I checked the Kerry Bird News which carries the county team logo on the Twitter page. One Hubert Servignat spotted 350 Brent geese, two sand martins, 360 sanderling and, crucially, one swallow at a place named the Black Rock on April 6.

I called my friend Eric Browne, who played for and managed the Listowel Emmets. He is cocooned right now. Eric's sight isn't the best but he can see whatever needs to be seen.

Eric confirmed he spotted an early swallow flitting down by the Feale, on our side "and definitely not on the Finuge side of the river".

"When was that, Eric?" I ask. "Just before we sat down for the dinner on Christmas Eve."