It’s a wonderful life catching up on favourite films, especially at this time of the year

The days are short, and after a long 12 months we are entering a period when we can relax. It has been a year of many ups and downs. Perhaps it is the tiredness, perhaps a world-weariness, but I have been thinking a good deal about this Christmas break. Normally, I like to work right up to Christmas Eve, take a few days off and then go back to work. It’s a cycle that has left me feeling burnt-out, so this Christmas I’ve decided to embrace things with both hands.

With the last two years having been far from traditional because of the pandemic, I’m ready to fully enjoy this festive season, which to me means the sitting room and a roaring fire. It’s a time when it’s ok to relax – to hibernate, if you will – and seek out favourite films.

There is, of course, the classic It’s a Wonderful Life, which is invariably shown on the big day. It’s a film I never shy away from, for I’ve had my share of bad Christmas experiences, and am reminded when watching it of the joys to be found in family and community, and that one person can make a big difference. It carries weight for all those on the road less travelled. I hope it is never remade – it’s a classic for a reason.

I’m looking forward to the antics of John McClane, the tough New York cop who finds himself in the Nakatomi Plaza tower at Christmas while a group of German terrorists attempt to steal gold bearer bonds. Die Hard raises the traditional argument in many houses as to whether it’s a Christmas film, but of course it is.

Just because McClane is battling the bad guys led by Alan Rickman doesn’t obscure the fact it’s a festive film – indeed, at its close, Christmas music is played. Given the sad news of Bruce Willis’s failing health, it is a poignant film to watch and rewatch because the great man has retired from acting.

Die Hard remains one of the great examples of action films in which a regular Joe takes on seemingly impossible odds and triumphs. It’s a masterpiece.

RTÉ will no doubt show the Back to the Future trilogy. It has been a ritual to watch these films over Christmas and relive one’s youth. In preparation for this year in my own house, we watched the first film last week. Despite its being 37 years old, it stands out in so many areas, from writing to visual effects. If you’re after a dose of nostalgia, this one’s a winner.

I lived in Australia for several years, and so have experienced many hot Christmases. The seasons there being the reverse of Ireland, I would find myself at the beach or in a bar eating seafood, not turkey, and enjoying the hot summer sun. I still remember Christmas in Sydney as a joyous experience. Beside our apartment, the homeless shelter would have a big Christmas party and it brought people from all corners of the city together to Potts Point.

A staple of Christmas in Australia was the anti-hero of Christmas movies in the form of Wake in Fright. The 1971 indie flick is perhaps the greatest articulation of the Australian psyche in decades.

We see and experience the downfall of teacher John Grant on a lost weekend in Bundanyabba as he loses his money in a backroom game of two-up, a favourite game of the Anzac soldiers. But it’s not Grant’s downfall that so captures the attention; rather, it’s the examination of manhood, alcohol and the nature of self-destruction.

When it was re-released in Australia during the 2010s, I watched it in Sydney and found the locals were distraught at its portrayal of Australia. It challenged the middle-class sensibilities of the suburbs, but it had a power. It still acted as an unflattering mirror all those decades later and showed there was a dark side to the nation, one that could be racist, toxic and foul.

Perhaps it needed a Canadian director in the form of Ted Kotcheff to examine the heart of another country.

Sometimes film challenges us to look hard at ourselves. In ways, you see the outsider influence of Martin McDonagh in this ability to look in from the outside in our own film culture.

There’s no doubt many of us will curl up this Christmas by the fire and while away a few hours or even days catching up with films we haven’t seen for a year. Whatever you decide to watch, make it one that nourishes you. Good cinema has the power to transport us from outback Australia to suburban America. It’s a trip that can lift our spirits and, given the year we have all lived through, it’s no harm to switch off for a few days.

Enjoy the moment while we have it. Happy viewing.