| -0.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s a wonderful life catching up on favourite films, especially at this time of the year

John Connell

Bruce Willis as police officer John McClane in Christmas favourite &lsquo;Die Hard&rsquo; Expand

Close

Bruce Willis as police officer John McClane in Christmas favourite &lsquo;Die Hard&rsquo;

Bruce Willis as police officer John McClane in Christmas favourite ‘Die Hard’

Bruce Willis as police officer John McClane in Christmas favourite ‘Die Hard’

The days are short, and after a long 12 months we are entering a period when we can relax. It has been a year of many ups and downs. Perhaps it is the tiredness, perhaps a world-weariness, but I have been thinking a good deal about this Christmas break. Normally, I like to work right up to Christmas Eve, take a few days off and then go back to work. It’s a cycle that has left me feeling burnt-out, so this Christmas I’ve decided to embrace things with both hands.

With the last two years having been far from traditional because of the pandemic, I’m ready to fully enjoy this festive season, which to me means the sitting room and a roaring fire. It’s a time when it’s ok to relax – to hibernate, if you will – and seek out favourite films.

Most Watched

Privacy