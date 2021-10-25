It’s a tax on living in cities that penalises you for where you live – not ability to pay

Chances are you haven’t filled out the form yet. It’s not a hunch that you haven’t revalued your home for the property tax – it’s a fact. There are 1.9 million residential properties in the country – houses, apartments, semi-detached, terraced, flats, cottages, bedsits, mansions, duplexes. Homes.

The 1.4 million owners of them all have until November 7 to say what they are worth. That value will determine the amount of property tax they pay for the next four years. Letters to owners telling them of the task were sent out from the middle of September by the Revenue Commissioners.

So far, only 298,600 owners have filed returns for 370,000 properties – 254,100 single-property owners, 44,500 multi-property owners. In other words, about one in five homeowners have filled in the form. The rest of you are leaving it to the last minute. Revenue runs an efficient ship and the reminders will continue to flow right up until the deadline.

Depending on where you live, you might just be putting it off as it’s a depressing thought. Those in Dublin, Cork and the commuter belt already pay the highest property taxes. Of the one in 20 houses who will pay more from now on, the vast majority are located in these places.

After this newspaper revealed the winners and losers from the new system on Saturday, an email dropped. A man in Dublin had just updated his mother’s LPT valuation. She owns an old Dublin Corporation house in the city. Her property tax had increased by 351pc, from an annual €76 (€90 per year before 15pc discount), to the new charge of €267 per year (€315 before the discount). His mother is one of those living in a house whose value had plummeted during the crash to be worth less than €100,000, and bounced back up to now be valued above €262,000.

Living in the house all her life and raising her family there, she now finds she is being hit by a punitive tax in her later years. She’s not the only one.

Of the 80,000 people now facing a higher bill, most will be in houses that are not what the auctioneers would “welcome to the market as a bijou residence in a fashionable neighbourhood”. It’s just people with regular houses who were caught in the vagaries of the property crash and resurrection.

They live in cities or the suburbs and commuter belt. And they are now being hit with a tax on living in cities that penalises you for where you are based, not your ability to pay. Sure, the house is an asset, and the tax is based on its value, but it’s also a home and not something many plan to cash in on any time soon.

What has been absent from the revaluation process is a debate about the fairness of the tax. Brought in during the bailout to broaden the tax base, there were several models that could have been introduced. A square footage system would charge everyone the same based on the size of the house, regardless of the location. It was deemed to be unfair. Next up was the site valuation tax, preferred by economists, which charges for the land – not the property built on the land. Not perfect, but it works elsewhere.

Among those in favour of this set-up at the time were the then government’s chief economic advisers – Andrew McDowell of Fine Gael and Colm O’Reardon of the Labour Party. McDowell went on to become vice-president of the European Investment Bank and is now a partner in PwC’s strategy advisory business. He was one of Ireland’s nominees for European Commissioner last year, along with Mairead McGuinness. O’Reardon is now deputy secretary general at the Department of Finance, coincidentally he is in charge of how to link the tax and welfare systems to support the economy and create jobs. Smart fellahs.

But Michael Noonan and Phil Hogan, who were in charge of formulating the property tax, overruled the policy makers. Their logic was it would be too hard to sell as you could have two houses, side by side, one a mansion, the other a cottage, and the owners would pay the same. Politics won over economics. The exception became the rule.

Instead, we ended up with a system that taxes you based on where you live, where even the most humble homes in urban areas pay well above what someone in a genuinely large house in a rural area will pay. Buying a house in a city and its surrounds is already a vastly more expensive outlay in mortgage payments, without adding another charge on top.

The property tax rolls on without any examination of how changing it would work to make it fairer on the less well off, incentivising energy efficiency or addressing the problem of vacant sites. It’s far easier to just keep milking the cash cow of taxing people’s homes and coming up with yet another lame duck, unworkable zoned land tax.

Video: Watch the Halloween guide to being ‘penny-wise’ with your property tax on Independent.ie