| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s a tax on living in cities that penalises you for where you live – not ability to pay

Fionnán Sheahan

An aerial view of a housing estate Expand

Close

An aerial view of a housing estate

An aerial view of a housing estate

An aerial view of a housing estate

Chances are you haven’t filled out the form yet. It’s not a hunch that you haven’t revalued your home for the property tax – it’s a fact. There are 1.9 million residential properties in the country – houses, apartments, semi-detached, terraced, flats, cottages, bedsits, mansions, duplexes. Homes.

The 1.4 million owners of them all have until November 7 to say what they are worth. That value will determine the amount of property tax they pay for the next four years. Letters to owners telling them of the task were sent out from the middle of September by the Revenue Commissioners.

So far, only 298,600 owners have filed returns for 370,000 properties – 254,100 single-property owners, 44,500 multi-property owners. In other words, about one in five homeowners have filled in the form. The rest of you are leaving it to the last minute. Revenue runs an efficient ship and the reminders will continue to flow right up until the deadline. 

Most Watched

Privacy