It’s a hard pill to swallow for Big Pharma, but we must waive patents on vaccines

The Covid-19 vaccination campaign is going well — in rich countries, that is, which have bought enough doses to vaccinate their population many times over.

However, the Global South suffers from a “vaccine apartheid”, as the World Health Organisation put it. Whereas Europe and North America have administered about 60 doses per 100 population, in Africa it is less than three per 100.

Vaccination must be ramped up everywhere. It is in our interest because as the virus multiplies, variants likely to evade vaccines will emerge, throwing us all back to square one.

Also, efforts to end the pandemic faster could yield an extra $9tn in global economic output, according to the International Monetary Fund.

So how can the world be vaccinated quicker? This is a central question to be pondered by wealthy Western nations at the G7 summit in Cornwall.

There are essentially two options: charity or, even better, empowerment.

1. Charity: This is what we have so far relied on, which has left the poorer countries behind.

It is built on the hope that pharmaceutical companies will reach agreements with poor countries, and that rich countries will donate vaccines to those that can’t afford them.

The potential of charity, though, is limited. Joe Biden announced last week that the US will buy 500 million vaccine shots and donate them to 92 low- and lower-middle income countries in 2021 and 2022.

Boris Johnson, meanwhile, said we should encourage pharmaceutical companies to provide vaccines to poorer countries at affordable rates.

That’s great if it materialises, but it is reliant on Johnson and the goodwill of for-profit companies, and is contingent on the pandemic’s evolution.

2. Empowerment: A more ambitious proposal is to waive the patents that apply to Covid vaccines. This would permit anybody who has the capability to make vaccines to do so, which would obviously be beneficial.

Many progressive organisations support a waiver, like Médecins sans Frontières and Amnesty International — along with the Global South, led by India and South Africa.

The US and Europe have long opposed such calls, preventing millions of people in poor countries from getting their jabs and leading to unnecessary deaths.

But last month Biden surprised the world by endorsing the waiver. It was a big, positive reversal which greatly annoyed pharmaceutical companies, which lobby hard to protect a patent system that is hugely favourable to them.

It put pressure on Europe to follow, but so far the EU largely opposes it, along with the UK, Switzerland and Norway. France said they might agree with Biden, so maybe change is on the horizon, but overall there’s a lot of foot dragging.

The following objections have been raised against patent waivers, but it’s hard to see their worth.

First, we’re told patent waivers won’t solve the problem because other countries don’t have the technical knowledge to make vaccines.

This is true. Patent waivers are not enough because you still need to have the required manufacturing infrastructure to make the vaccines.

But this is why we also need technological transfers. Companies that have mastered novel technologies based on mRNA need to transfer that knowledge to others so more vaccines can be produced.

But surely companies will refuse? They will, but there are ways around that. Governments could pay companies so their engineers train other engineers in relevant techniques.

A reasonable price can be agreed for this service. Their engineers would then conduct webinars and visits abroad for training.

If companies still refuse, we need to be more aggressive.

As economist Dean Baker has proposed, governments could offer millions of dollars to engineers working for, say, Pfizer to work with other engineers around the world. We’d pick up the tab for their legal fees if Pfizer sues them. It’s peanuts compared to that $9trn global economic boost.

Another key objection is that it takes a long time to make vaccines, so it’s too late for waivers.

There are two responses to that.

First, the pandemic is far from over, especially in developing countries. That should give enough time to see concrete results.

Second, more engineers working on vaccines will likely produce efficiencies that will accelerate vaccine production.

In February, Pfizer said it would be able to cut production time by 50pc because efficiencies were discovered. If more companies worked on such vaccines, new efficiencies would arise.

Finally, if only by principle, it’s important to set a precedent by removing or weakening patents for the next pandemic or disease, because it allows for faster diffusion of technology, saving lives and increasing economic growth worldwide.

Big Pharma won’t have as sweet a deal as it has now, but what matters is the collective interest.

Julien Mercille is an associate professor at University College Dublin’s School of Geography, Planning and Environmental Policy