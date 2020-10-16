| 11.3°C Dublin

It would be kinder to pull the plug on The Late Late rather than let it drag on like this

Larissa Nolan

Ireland’s most iconic chat show has made for grim viewing during the pandemic

Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy Photo: Andres Poveda Expand

I THINK it was Kathleen Watkins on the famous couch that did it. The sight of the legendary Gay Byrne’s widow, in the vacuum that is now The Late Late Show, was too incongruous to watch.

The realisation landed: The Late Late is not working in the time of Covid – and it should be taken out of its misery. It would be kinder to pull the plug rather than let it drag on like this all the way to May 2021.

I say this as a long-time viewer of the show, who has a patriotic affection for it as a national institution.