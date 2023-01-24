| 7.6°C Dublin

‘It was like losing her to a cult’: My daughter was estranged, I know the Marten family’s pain

Constance Marten who along with Mark Gordon are missing with their new born baby, after their vehicle broke down near junction four (Farnworth, Bolton) of the M61 on Thursday Expand

Constance Marten who along with Mark Gordon are missing with their new born baby, after their vehicle broke down near junction four (Farnworth, Bolton) of the M61 on Thursday

Anne Atkins

Napier Marten’s public appeal to his missing daughter Constance, with her few-days-old baby, imploring her to make herself known to the authorities for the safety and welfare of both, could hardly fail to move you.

Darling Constance… I beseech you… you are much, much loved… we are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare… Please, Constance…” he said. Even more poignantly, he added: “You and your wee one”. This stood out. He doesn’t know his new grandchild’s name – or even its sex.

