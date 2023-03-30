It should be easier in this country to identify and expose abusers

This week, the Government announced that it was finally moving forward with a long-standing promise to better Ireland’s draconian defamation laws. Our harsh and punitive defamation regime, which some argue has disproportionately favoured the rich and powerful, has long been recognised as desperately needing sweeping reform. With some of the strictest defamation legislation, Ireland has often been regarded as a paradise for the wealthy and woeful: those who have all the power they need to do bad things, and the resources to keep them untold, unpublished and largely unknown through the weaponisation of defamation threats.

When people talk about reforming our defamation laws, they often do so from the perspective of trying to improve the health of our democracy and our press. I think that one of the interesting, and often less-discussed merits of fairer defamation laws would be the dramatic impact it would have on sexual violence survivors and their recourse to justice.

I can guarantee you that almost every major publication or broadcaster in this country has at least one major public interest story about a serial abuser which will never see the light of day, as it has persistently failed to meet the exacting standards required to conquer the scrutiny of a lawyer’s nervous eye. In my opinion, this is one of the main reasons that Ireland never had a #MeToo movement of its own to any significant degree. The chilling effect of defamation laws has suffocated the hopes that many survivors would have of ever seeing their abuser exposed.

In Ireland, it is entirely possible that, in some cases, the courts could come down harder on a sexual violence survivor who named her attacker, than on the abuser themselves for perpetrating such crimes.

The effect that this has on survivors cannot be underestimated, many of whom may have invested huge hope, courage and sacrifice in trying to bring their story to light in the first instance. It is also important to remember that many of those who turn to the press for justice may often do so after being let down by the criminal justice system, or other supposed safeguards within certain authorities or institutions.

There are some who get nervous when discussion turns to the public interest of exposing serial sexual abusers. I understand why people consider the criminal justice system to be a fairer forum for such claims. Well, it’s not. In Ireland, it is entirely possible that, in some cases, the courts could come down harder on a sexual violence survivor who named her attacker than on the abuser themselves for perpetrating such crimes. And we all know and understand that rape trials, in their current form, remain far too combative and intimidating for sexual violence survivors — some of whom are left with the distinct and horrifying impression that it is somehow them who have been put on trial for having the courage to pursue a conviction.

In my experience, sexual violence survivors do not tend to be vengeful. There is no archetype of a victim, but one of the most common motivating factors that people have for speaking out is the hope to prevent what happened to them from happening to other people. Many do not even want to see their attacker jailed, they just want to see them named. The black mark of a redaction has proved to be quite cosy cover for some very bad people. It should be easier in this country to identify and expose abusers, particularly serial abusers. And if you are a rapist, and you stand to lose only your good reputation and not your liberty for the horrors you’ve perpetrated against other people, that strikes me as being actually quite a lenient penalty for an incredibly serious crime.

It’s also worth pointing out that news organisations have long been an instrumental part of bringing people to justice, completely independently of or often well in advance of the criminal justice system.

Nobody is agitating for open season on men. Even the most enthusiastic supporters of groundbreaking movements like #MeToo — myself included — can recognise that there have been times when the broad banner of the campaign has blurred the most extreme and egregious sexual violence with what is effectively law-abiding bad behaviour. There have been times, for example, when activist language originally used to identify and take down serial rapists has instead been applied to people who have been caught having extramarital affairs. It is unfortunate that vital online spaces, which had proved so essential for survivors who were dramatically let down by the authorities, have sometimes been tainted and captured by a loud minority who do not really have the best interests of victims at heart.

I appreciate that the moves to improve our defamation laws have followed long-term campaigns by organisations like NewsBrands, the organisation which represents newspapers. But I think if we want to really seize the opportunity to improve our defamation regime, we have to ensure that the changes are made in the interests of everybody — not just journalists. The experiences of abuse survivors who have been gagged should be considered as well.

Because while it is important to make sure everyone has the right to their good name, it is important to make sure everyone has access to justice as well.