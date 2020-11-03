It looks likely that Varadkar will live to fight another day

It might be that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is too big to fail or that Fianna Fáil are too low in the opinion polls to allow him to fail. Either way, at the time of writing, it looks like Varadkar will live to fight another day despite the serious question marks hanging over his decision to leak an unpublished GP contract to his friend and political supporter Dr Maitiú Ó’Tuathail.

The spin from Fine Gael ministers dispatched to defend Varadkar yesterday was that the then Taoiseach was actually doing the country a favour by leaking the document.

He was simply trying to ensure as many doctors as possible signed up to the new contract which required them to provide free GP care to all children under six years old.

Fine Gael Ministers were showing up all over the national airwaves, and backbench TDs hit their local radio stations.

Yes, the Tánaiste should not have put a confidential document in an envelope and sent it to the home address of his friend, they said, but it was for the greater good and we should all just forget about it.

While Fine Gael was building a moat and fort around Varadkar, Fianna Fáil were manning the cannons. Fine Gael couldn’t believe their ears when sacked Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen rushed to defend the Tánaiste on RTE Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne.

Cowen was almost more aggressive in his defence of Varadkar than Junior Minister Patrick O’Donovan who was on the same radio show. Cowen said Varadkar made a mistake and has to learn from it. But it was not a fatal mistake and everyone should move on.

Not long after that, Taoiseach Micheál Martin came out to bat for his Tánaiste. Martin was again on message - Varadkar made a mistake but his intentions were pure and sure if the deal had been published quicker none of this nonsense would have been necessary. Other senior Fianna Fáil figures dismissed the leak as a “ball of smoke”.

Fine Gael ministers were shocked by the show of support Varadkar was receiving from their coalition partners even though they are still nervous about the whole ordeal. One Fine Gael Cabinet minister said: “this is still pretty bad”, before adding: “he’s OK as along as there is no more to come”. Another Fine Gael senior minister said Varadkar is in a “decent position” ahead of his address. “He’ll have a rough time of it in the Dáil but he’s well able for it,” the minister said.

The Green Party was taking a tougher stance than Fianna Fáil yesterday. One senior figure said “no one is too big to fail” but said the party will give Varadkar time to answer questions in the Dáil.

There is a school of thought in Fianna Fáil that the controversy will put the brakes on Varadkar and his constant undermining of Government with his solo runs on policy decisions. Fianna Fáil ministers are even insisting Varadkar reins in the political gamesmanship as part of a quid pro quo for them supporting him in this controversy. “He has been playing games constantly and we hope that brings it to the end,” one Fianna Fáil minister said. However, it may be naive to think this debacle will put manners on Varadkar. Instead, he and Fine Gael are far more likely to become emboldened if he escapes the controversy unscathed.