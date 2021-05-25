It is the worst story of abuse I have heard as a journalist… how brave Jade Critchlow waived her right to anonymity

Driving into Blackpool on a miserable wet day, it is hard to believe this place was once the jewel in the crown of British seaside towns.

Many of the old hotels are closed or boarded up, only a handful of people are milling around outside the tourist attractions, only recently reopened from Covid lockdown.

My hotel is adorned with pictures of the dignitaries who once flocked to the northern English town, before cheap package holidays sent visitors abroad, seeking sun rather than chips and Blackpool rock.

The Beatles, George Best, the Queen Mother and Margaret Thatcher, among others, visited here.

I’ve been speaking to and messaging Jade for a few weeks now, but this will be our first time meeting each other.

The victim of paedophile Billy Adams, one of Northern Ireland’s most notorious child abusers, I wanted her to think long and hard about waiving her anonymity.

But she is determined, Jade has been failed too many times, and those who failed in their duty to protect her have until now spoken for her.

Just 11 when she was first raped by the Ballymena pervert, she had no voice then and in the years that have passed since.

She is now determined to have her say, to remind people just how dangerous Adams was and is, and to encourage others to come forward.

Jade seemed confident on the phone, but when I meet her on Blackpool seafront it’s obvious she is a shy and sensitive young woman. She has written down some of her memories, we slowly go through the rest of her experiences.

It is the worst story of neglect and abuse that I have ever heard in over 21 years as a journalist.

She has lived a life that would have broken most people and yet here she is sitting in front of me wanting to protect others from the man who stole her childhood.

She was the most vulnerable of victims.

Adams, like all paedophiles, sensed that, sensed that she would be easy to exploit and abuse, and that there were few people in Jade’s life who would protect her.

For six months she was at Adams’ beck and call, he raped her almost daily.

“I was very naughty,” she tells me. “I had behavioural problems.”

Did no one ask why your personality changed so much, why you were acting up and lashing out?

“No,” she tells me. “No one really cared.”

She didn’t go to school, and yet that still didn’t raise alarm bells.

Adams was on a sex offenders’ register and yet was able to stay in hotel rooms with a young girl, seemingly without consequences.

Jade was brought to hotel rooms in Blackpool to be abused by Adams who plied her with expensive gifts, knowing that she was a child who had never owned material possessions. It was textbook grooming.

Adams did not act alone. A Fermanagh-based priest assisted the pervert in his grooming and abuse.

Jade remembers how she sat in the back of a car being molested while Fr Jeremiah McGrath drove, seemingly oblivious to the horrors being inflicted on the little girl right behind his back.

McGrath knew Adams was a paedophile and yet said nothing. He helped provide a cover story along with tens of thousands of pounds used to pay for gifts and hotel rooms where Jade was subjected to daily rapes.

Despite the horror of her life, Jade is easy company — funny, sensitive, intelligent, despite having no real formal education.

I ask why she is living in Blackpool. Doesn’t this place hold bad memories.

It also holds happy memories, she tells me. “He’s taken everything else. I’m not letting him steal that from me as well.”