| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It is the worst story of abuse I have heard as a journalist… how brave Jade Critchlow waived her right to anonymity

Allison Morris

Jade Critchlow pictured as a child Expand

Close

Jade Critchlow pictured as a child

Jade Critchlow pictured as a child

Jade Critchlow pictured as a child

Driving into Blackpool on a miserable wet day, it is hard to believe this place was once the jewel in the crown of British seaside towns.

Many of the old hotels are closed or boarded up, only a handful of people are milling around outside the tourist attractions, only recently reopened from Covid lockdown.

Most Watched

Privacy