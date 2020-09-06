| 12.2°C Dublin

It is a big mistake to avert our eyes from monsters and their rhetoric

Conor Skehan

Many people, especially the media, overlook Donald Trump's genius as an orator, writes Conor Skehan

DANGER: Donald Trump is a skilled and cunning orator. Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Expand

DANGER: Donald Trump is a skilled and cunning orator. Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Unprincipled popular orators are the fatal weak point of democracy. We ignore the power of emotional persuasion at our peril.

Few things are more dreaded than being asked to make a speech. Everyone wishes that they could be effortlessly articulate. The reality is that there is no such thing as a natural orator. It takes a lot of preparation and practice to make public speaking look so easy.

Most of history's most famous orators are recorded as spending days and nights writing and rewriting speeches, practising in front of mirrors and rehearsing pauses and whispers. In the past, it was deemed to be such an important skill that the subject called 'rhetoric' was as important a part of any education as reading and writing. We need to cultivate an awareness that rhetoric is a fundamental part of any functioning democracy because of its capacity to mislead us into tyranny, if abused.

