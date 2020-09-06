It is a big mistake to avert our eyes from monsters and their rhetoric

Unprincipled popular orators are the fatal weak point of democracy. We ignore the power of emotional persuasion at our peril.

Few things are more dreaded than being asked to make a speech. Everyone wishes that they could be effortlessly articulate. The reality is that there is no such thing as a natural orator. It takes a lot of preparation and practice to make public speaking look so easy.

Most of history's most famous orators are recorded as spending days and nights writing and rewriting speeches, practising in front of mirrors and rehearsing pauses and whispers. In the past, it was deemed to be such an important skill that the subject called 'rhetoric' was as important a part of any education as reading and writing. We need to cultivate an awareness that rhetoric is a fundamental part of any functioning democracy because of its capacity to mislead us into tyranny, if abused.

Democracy is a messy and often infuriating form of government. To work well it needs all sorts of tinkering and supports - such as proportional representation, a free press, and an independent judiciary - to name but a few. It also needs an active and informed electorate - hence the expression 'nations get the government they deserve'.

All of this bother is redeemed only by the fact that democracy is self-correcting. It regularly and reliably allows failed leaders to be removed and replaced by something less bad. It is the only known antidote to dictatorships and tyrants. It was invented by the ancient Greeks for the precise purpose of excluding what they called 'tyrants' - which meant 'an illegitimate ruler'.

The same ancient Greeks recognised that democracy has one, often fatal, weak spot. They gave it a name, 'demagogue', which meant the ruler of the mob - an unprincipled popular orator who obtains power by emotionally pandering to the prejudice, ignorance and passions of the people.

The power of rhetoric should never be underestimated. Many of history's greatest tyrants came to power through their skill as orators.

The villain in the Harry Potter books is deemed to be so evil and dangerous that he is usually referred to only as 'He Who Must Not Be Named'. In real life, the same fear of naming evil often surrounds the life and works of Adolf Hitler. In less than a decade, using only his powers of oratory, he persuaded one of the world's most educated and powerful countries to follow a ruinous path that led to more than 20 million deaths. Unless his rhetorical powers are understood, they will return.

It is a great mistake to avert our eyes from monsters. They must be studied and understood as widely as possible, so that the next version that appears can be recognised, confronted and contained, as early as possible. One of the most important ways to do this is to learn their 'tricks of the trade' - so that we can try to make ourselves more immune to their terrible persuasiveness.

Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi minister of propaganda, wrote an illuminating assessment of Hitler's rhetorical skill and technique. He divided would-be leaders into two types. "Speakers who aim for reason are generally found in parliaments, those who speak from the heart speak to the people."

He identifies the core of Hitler's skill: "He knows the secret corners and aspects of the mass soul and knows how to reach and touch them," before concluding, "he rouses the tired and lazy, fires up the indifferent and the doubting, turns cowards into men and weaklings into heroes."

Rhetoric teaches people that facts and logic are not enough. An audience must also be persuaded by emotions. This is done by using a small range of apparently simple spoken methods that are repeated, over and over, until the audience is virtually hypnotised. In summary, the technique is to emotionally bind everyone together by passionately identifying a 'common enemy' as the source of all problems and then painting a picture of an ideal new and better world that will result, if only the audience will allow themselves to be led.

Every people, in every place throughout history, make the mistake of thinking 'only a fool would fall for that'. Donald Trump, who was regarded as a joke candidate, persuaded nearly 63 million American voters to follow his dream to 'Make America Great Again'. Nigel Farage, another figure of media derision, persuaded 52pc of the British electorate that Brexit would 'Take Back Control'.

Many people, especially the media, consistently overlook and underestimate Trump's genius and energy as an orator and as a TV performer. During his 2016 campaign he spoke emotionally at over 300 rallies addressing, in person, nearly 1.4 million Americans - leaving nobody in the room untouched. Photographs of his choreographed White House Lawn finale to the Republican National Convention - on a podium flanked by dozens of flags topped with a golden eagle - was eerily similar to the staged settings of the rallies of dictators throughout history.

Make no mistake, once under way, these rhetorical juggernauts are virtually impossible to stop. The only effective cure is prevention by early identification and vigorous confrontation.

We all have a role in this. A healthy media can offer vigorous scrutiny, from the likes of RTÉ's Mary Wilson or Newstalk's Shane Coleman. Newspapers can offer the opportunity of longer, focused opinion pieces to analyse detail or identify issues. But all of this is useless if it falls on ears deafened and eyes blinded by sponsored social media sound-bites or carefully distorted fake news.

We are living in turbulent times, with many people feeling bewildered and longing for clarity and leadership.

History is full of examples of opportunistic movements and leaders that emerge from times like these to briefly seize power before inevitably leading their country to ruin and suffering. In the aftermath, a collective amnesia settles on a humbled people - anxious to put their shame and pain behind them.

This is how the lessons from history are lost. This is how the tragedy of recurrent history happens.

The antidote is for us all to learn how to spot and thwart those who seek to illegitimately control us by pandering to prejudice, ignorance and passions by using those simple tricks of rhetoric.

It is too late to stop the demagogue when it reaches TV election debates.

That war is won by taking on bullies, trolls, influencers and their ideas one conversation at a time - at dinner, in the cafe, and especially online. Digital education will not happen unaided. It is an important 'market failure' where governments have a unique responsibility to intervene.

Norway's primary and secondary schools currently lead the way by including digital education as a core part of the curriculum.

They aim to instil strong digital judgment about how to critically assess sources of information. Learning about data, logic and the means of manipulating emotions are the new lessons in rhetoric.

This is how we will prevent the next tyrant who wants to lead a people to war.

We must never cease to be vigilant about history's lesson.

Britain uses war commemoration as a way to remind themselves of past wars and to honour their sacrifice.

Their memorials, wisely, contain the words: 'Lest we forget.'