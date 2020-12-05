| 6.4°C Dublin

‘It could be worser!’ How Wet Dad and his little baby in a flimsy buggy brought joy to the dark day

Billy Keane

On a rain-drenched day, a young dad's spirit lifted Billy Keane's mood Expand

On a rain-drenched day, a young dad's spirit lifted Billy Keane's mood

The dad driving the buggy was drenched. The baby inside was just about dry.

But for how long? A small lake formed on the hood of the buggy but at least the soaked dad was near enough home.

The buggy was a fine weather conveyance, a sporty hatchback, easy to lift up the cliff walk in Ballybunion.

