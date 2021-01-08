| -0.7°C Dublin

Isolation and loneliness – the silent killers that stalk our elderly in these strange days

John Connell

Alone: Pick up the phone today to someone who lives alone. It could make a world of difference. Photo posed Expand

Where did the Christmas go? Like a spectre of another time, it has vanished from our lives. It was it seems now our last hurrah in the battle against the great sickness, the last time in perhaps a long time that we will have been able to have a semblance of normality.

It was a season of welcomes in a way for we visited friends at a distance and talked about life and how they were fairing in the battle against Covid.

We took a shopping trip to town and bought our presents and gifts for family members and even shared a coffee in the local cafe.

