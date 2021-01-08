Isolation and loneliness – the silent killers that stalk our elderly in these strange days

Where did the Christmas go? Like a spectre of another time, it has vanished from our lives. It was it seems now our last hurrah in the battle against the great sickness, the last time in perhaps a long time that we will have been able to have a semblance of normality.

It was a season of welcomes in a way for we visited friends at a distance and talked about life and how they were fairing in the battle against Covid.

We took a shopping trip to town and bought our presents and gifts for family members and even shared a coffee in the local cafe.

This was as close to normal as we have come in a long time and despite the masks and the hand-washing it felt good to be out.

Of course, looking back now with the hindsight of the present moment it’s clear that all this normality was going to have a price tag.

As Christmas day neared it was clear that case numbers were already going up and that things were going to the dogs again. My wife and I decided to have Christmas dinner in our own house and not visit my parents for fear that we might have picked up the virus in our days of travel around the county and country.

The dinner itself was wonderful. We cooked our crown of turkey and ham and felt like real adults starting our own tradition. It was wonderful, yes, but it also got me thinking about those who only ever celebrated in a small group or indeed those who celebrated alone.

The holidays can be a lonely time for those living by themselves, it amplifies the isolation in their lives and the absence of others.

However it’s not Christmas I’m now concerned with. It is those who will be alone in this third lockdown.

This new lockdown is more insidious. We do not have the wonder of the first lockdown where bread was baked and old films re-watched. Now we have the fear of escalating cases and death rates, a continent in a grave state and a population being told to stay at home.

For the elderly who live alone – and recent figures put that at one-third of over 65s – this will be a time when there will be no social calls, no outings and no card games. Loneliness is becoming an unwanted bedfellow.

ALONE – the charity aimed at helping those living in isolation – reported last year from its own study that one-third of those aged 50 and older felt lonely some of the time and that rate only increased in older age groups.

ALONE reported 26,174 calls to their national support helpline from March 9 to July 5 last year with 75pc of callers to the helpline living alone and also reported a rise in feelings of negative emotions including suicidal ideation.

It is a sad reality that those who were asked to cocoon were those who experienced increased levels of isolation.

Loneliness and mental health are linked and those experiencing the absence of others are more likely to suffer depressive symptoms. Isolation is a health problem, it not only breeds bad mental health it can also be a factor in the development of dementia.

Isolation and loneliness are, in their own ways, silent killers that attack our elders – the fountains of our wisdom and lived experience.

How we go about tackling isolation and loneliness is not so easy in the time of a global pandemic.

Lonely periods are not just confined to the elderly. We can all experience it from times of unemployment to the change from secondary school to college.

Loneliness is a strange thing in its nature and our normal measure to combat it such as joining local groups, exploring interests and taking part in social activities are now removed in this lockdown.

In my own life, I lived alone part of each week for a year while my wife worked in Dublin.

My only remedy to counter feeling isolated was to keep busy, I had the farm to keep me busy during the day and my writing work in the evening times as well as my physical exercise. In a sense, one must fill the void with whatever works.

Isolation is also a time where we can grow to be comfortable in our own company – where we can sit with our own thoughts and learn to just be.

However, it is not a growth time for all. For many it can be a bitter reminder of the loss of a partner or a distant family.

These are the people we need to mind in this new lockdown.

These are the people who need our phone calls or texts. For those in support bubbles, there is a lifeline from family and close friends.

It will be these contacts and conversations that will make the difference for those who are alone.

There are those holding out on the frontlines of sadness waiting for the beauty of life to re-emerge. But perhaps we need to reframe how we view and consume that beauty. It could be in the rediscovery of an old hobby from nature to books.

The natural world is outside all doors and even in these frosty days, there are wonders to be seen from the winter-foraging birds to the joys of sunsets.

Our faith too can help us through isolation providing a centre to the day and a place of calm.

Loneliness is all our responsibility l in this new lockdown. We must bring the beauty of our own lives to those who need to hear it most.

Our elders are too important to be left alone. They are our makers and without them, this country would lose an irreplaceable part of itself.

Pick up that phone today and make that call. It could make a world of difference to those who need to hear it today.