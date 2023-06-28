Ishaan Tharoor: Putin went to war in a bid to redeem Russia’s glorious history, but instead he is haunted by it

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the national anthem before delivering a speech at the Kremlin yesterday to the units of the Russian Defence Ministry in which he thanked them for ‘saving our motherland’. Photo: AP

Vladimir Putin cares about history. The Russian president has spent a great chunk of his time in power self-consciously cloaking his rule in the mantle of far earlier Russian eminences. He sits in his Kremlin meeting room under the shadow of statues of Russia’s imperial icons, including empire-building czars Peter the Great and Catherine the Great; he has linked his country’s war in Ukraine to campaigns waged there by Peter more than three centuries ago. In his telling, it’s a mission of redemption and reconquest, a restoration of Russian greatness.