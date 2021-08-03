| 14.9°C Dublin

Is there such a thing as Catholic guilt or is it just a myth?

Malachi O'Doherty

You could get branded a ‘holy Joe’ if you took faith too seriously

Here’s an interesting line: “As an Irish Catholic, I belong to a long tradition of shame.” This is from the writer Eimear McBride in an interview in The Observer on Sunday.

It leapt out at me after a conversation last week with a formerly Catholic friend.

We were talking about people we know who were raised in evangelical Christian families who still struggle to get away from the hold of that culture on them.

