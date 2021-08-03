Is there such a thing as Catholic guilt or is it just a myth?

Here’s an interesting line: “As an Irish Catholic, I belong to a long tradition of shame.” This is from the writer Eimear McBride in an interview in The Observer on Sunday.

It leapt out at me after a conversation last week with a formerly Catholic friend.

We were talking about people we know who were raised in evangelical Christian families who still struggle to get away from the hold of that culture on them.

My friend said: “We talk about Catholic guilt. To tell you the truth, I don’t know anyone who suffers from Catholic guilt, though I know plenty of screwed-up Protestants.”

Read More

By “screwed-up Protestants”, she means people who aren’t really Protestants at all anymore, but who, in childhood, went to Church and Sunday School and were “saved” (or “born again”) and now don’t feel that they have an assured place in Heaven after all, or that there is a Heaven anyway.

Their transition from a religious to a secular consciousness is a lot more troublesome than mine was, or my friend’s, was.

I grew up in a Catholic family, though not a very devout one. I went to Mass every week until I was about 17 and to confession about once a month.

I went to the Lenten Mission, when the Redemptorists would roar at us from the pulpit about Hell and self abuse. I took all of this very seriously and yet, I grew out of it and none of it bothers me now.

I was a member of the Legion of Mary, the secretary of the school praesidium. (Google it; I haven’t got all day.)

I live with guilt and shame, of course, because I have done silly and selfish things in my life, but I don’t feel guilty about not attending the sacraments and I do not anticipate having to be shriven by a priest on my death bed.

I am an agnostic and struggle to comprehend the human condition, of course. I just don’t expect to have anyone explain it to me.

What has made the transition to a more secular life easier for Catholics is that they have all done it together to some degree in the same generation.

Someone who thought the way I do would have been an oddity in the 1950s. I hope I am an oddity even now, but in the big questions about social mores and rights, tastes in music and books and clothes, I am fairly mainstream. At least I think so.

I have had friends who have died and been buried by the Church when they had not been to Mass for decades, apart from other funerals of other friends, who were equally irreligious.

And everyone surely understood this, including the priest, even as he intoned the prayer for angels of the Lord to come and escort the deceased to God.

When we were young and crammed the churches, we saw the small turnout at Protestant churches and thought we were more religious than they were, but actually the devout Protestants were deeply serious, if smaller in number.

The Catholic culture has eased up on the people while the evangelical culture grows stronger.

There are no schools now like the ones I went to. The buildings are still there. The playgrounds are now car-parks.

The Catholic ethos is still cited as grounds for segregation, but no one quite knows what it is. It was pretty obvious in 1965 what it was; it isn’t now.

In truth, there was always something a bit slack about Catholic devotion. You could get sneered at as a “holy Joe” for taking it too seriously.

At the funeral for a friend, a lay preacher who was a member of her own family, excoriated us for thinking we were smart, when we hadn’t accepted the Lord.

He as good as said that our friend was now in Hell because she had resiled from the faith she had been reared in, backslid from the gift of salvation.

Those in the pews either took him for a fool and a fanatic, or a good man extending to us the prospect of eternal happiness in the bosom of the Lord.

Most of us were as detached from all this as we’d have been watching the sacrifice of a bull in Kathmandu.

If a Catholic priest had the temerity to declare from a pulpit that the person in the coffin was damned, he would trigger a total walk-out.

I accept what Eimear McBride says about a “long tradition of shame”. Young women were enslaved in laundries for getting pregnant. We know all that.

But I doubt that much of the hang-up remains among those of us who lived ordinary, unexceptional Catholic lives.

No one today is writing novels about their Catholic guilt and their anguished inability to reconcile their lives with their Catholic religious tradition.

Catholicism was never a theology that said you had to carry all your guilt with you through to the end, anyway.

And the whole texture of that culture has changed radically in a single generation, so that the teachers and priests who berated us in the Sixties for the mortal sin of missing Mass would be appalled to see it.

No one is calling us back to the way things were. The Church has backslid with the people and that makes it all so much easier.