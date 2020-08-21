| 14.3°C Dublin

Is now the time to free children of uniforms?

Lorraine Courtney

Close

'Ask any Scandinavian parent about whether they think school performance and good behaviour is connected with what their children wear to school and they’ll think you’re mad' (stock photo)

As the debates rage on about daily washing of school uniforms this autumn term, is it not time to get rid of them for once and for all?

Without any official direction, some schools have advised parents to ensure they supply a clean set of uniforms each day.

We're missing a trick. The pandemic is our chance to allow pupils to wear normal clothes. Ones that wash well in a pandemic and allow every child to look, well, normal.