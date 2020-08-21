As the debates rage on about daily washing of school uniforms this autumn term, is it not time to get rid of them for once and for all?

Without any official direction, some schools have advised parents to ensure they supply a clean set of uniforms each day.

We're missing a trick. The pandemic is our chance to allow pupils to wear normal clothes. Ones that wash well in a pandemic and allow every child to look, well, normal.

Regulation wear for schools is ridiculous. It's expensive. It's restricting. They should have been dumped with the last century - even professionals don't wear a suit and tie now. All the reasons why people think they are a good idea are crumbling. They're now an infection risk and we can do better without them.

Yes, my secondary school was identifiable because we all wore the same thing. And jeez, do schools hold up uniforms as a method of creating school identity and belonging. But belonging isn't something that can be cultivated by wearing matching jumpers - enforced youth dress is more like fascism than anything else.

Belonging comes from a supportive and inclusive school environment where everybody feels at ease.

Looking back at my school days, all I can remember is a five-year sentence in a prickly and uncomfortable and unflattering uniform. Uncomfortable in a more abstract sense because I didn't want to look the exact same as 700 other people, but in a very literal sense too. Mine was the bog standard frumpy grey jumper, unnecessarily strangly tie and a heavy woollen kilt, all at a time when my physical confidence was rock bottom and barely pubescent body was difficult to fit into anything.

I've never fully escaped our society's obsession with body image and spending my teenage years looking like an extra from Braveheart didn't help.

Instead of erasing the competition and comparison that plagues 13-year-old girls, our uniforms intensified it. And there is nothing more distracting in double Irish than a suffocating top button. Who knows? I might have got an A1 in maths if I'd been allowed to wear cosy leggings during fifth year.

Uniforms don't do what they are supposed to and teachers spend time and energy policing uniforms when that could be put to better use.

Ask any Scandinavian parent about whether they think school performance and good behaviour is connected with what their children wear to school and they'll think you're mad.

Children in Finland don't head off to school looking like a car salesman, and don't skip class to drink cans around the back of the bike shed just because they are wearing a pair of jeans.

While uniforms have become ever more expensive, regular clothes have become cheaper and cheaper. A shirt and pair of trousers for a 15-year-old are cheaper now than ever before.

You can dress a growing child for a year for less than €200 if you're determined. Besides, most children change out of their school uniform as soon as they get through the door in the evening.

It takes more than stipulating the right shade of grey shirt to wipe out bullying from our schools. If teens want to bully other teens, they will find their motive and means.

If we needed more reason to ban school uniforms, a study from the UK found girls felt that wearing their uniforms to and from school brought them unwanted attention and touching from men - 35pc of girls "received unwanted sexual attention such as being groped, stared at, catcalled and wolf-whistled" wearing their school uniform. Thanks, Britney.

This is our chance to get rid of uniforms and focus on teaching children instead of policing top buttons and shoe colours. Because putting every child in the same overpriced outfit doesn't teach them much about anything.