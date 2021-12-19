Is Gerry Adams finally coming clean about his IRA past?

Gerry Adams devoted his life to a single cause.

That cause led to the deaths of thousands of people; untold misery for countless others; and condemned the country which he claimed to love to poverty and discord.

At the end of it all, he didn’t even achieve the thing for which he fought. If anything, the republican movement he led only held it back.

It takes a brave soul, at the end of a long life, to look back and admit to themselves that they failed — and that the price of that failure was paid by innocent people who never had the same choice to prioritise a narrow ideological cause over all else.

Gerry Adams has never been a brave man, so he does what all cowards do when faced with psychological threat — he retreats into denial.

The Christmas video in which he played a cameo role as a carol singer, riffing on the infamous IRA slogan as he trills “’tis the season to be jolly, tiocfaidh ár lá, lá, lá, lá, lá”, is only the latest example of him seeking to recast himself as a jolly, avuncular figure and in turn dilute the darker memories attached to him.

You can see by the silly smirk on his face how pleased he is with himself, not caring how many others he drags down with him, even the charity which was meant to benefit.

There’s a case to be made that the video should simply be ignored. Parenting advice is always to avoid giving negative attention to naughty toddlers. To ignore them instead.

The same arguably applies to Adams when he makes another desperate effort to be noticed. He’s so emotionally needy for affirmation that giving him attention merely encourages him.

Most of the time, that’s the best policy.

But Adams, three years after his retirement, remains so central to the republican project that to let it pass without comment would also be a cowardly evasion. The toxic nostalgia he exemplifies is key to understanding the hold violent republicanism still exerts on so many.

It’s a kind of hypnosis, lulling the unwary into wallowing in a fake past with all the moral complexity of one of those old cowboy movies they used to show in the afternoon on TG4 back in the day.

The blameless victims are erased just as the bystanders who died when cowboys in the Wild West started shooting at each other indiscriminately are left off screen.

A day of reckoning will come eventually when SF has to deal with that poisonous legacy, but for now it continues to flounder.

Some, such as Eoin Ó Broin on Waterford Local Radio, have expressed a view, albeit tentatively, that an apology from Adams for the video “might be helpful”.

No sooner was that said, however, than Gerry’s successor as SF president, Mary Lou McDonald, was out of the traps to insist that she “couldn’t ask anyone... who did something with a good heart and for the right reasons to apologise.”

The right hand snatcheth away what the left hand hath given.

Only SF knows whether there’s a genuine disagreement in the ranks, or if this is an example of controlled dissent, with Ó Broin either volunteering or drawing the short straw to take one for the team by offering some token act of criticism.

The messages may very well be calculatedly mixed to confuse, but speculating about that is fruitless too.

It doesn’t matter what SF members privately think. What matters is that Adams represents something they are not free to stand against. That something is the Provisional IRA.

Whether he was or was not an active member of a terrorist organisation, and even whether he was on the Army Council — as multiple security and republican sources have repeatedly affirmed — makes no odds.

In or out, Adams is the IRA’s man. That means he remains untouchable, like a ‘made man’ in the mafia.

SF can come up with all the populist policies on housing or Covid

it wants — and people can’t be wholly blamed for turning to them when the political system itself is so broken and unfit for purpose.

But voters should not fool themselves either. Whatever they get with SF comes with a side order of the IRA. You don’t get to send it back to the kitchen by politely telling the waiter that you didn’t actually order that particular item.

That’s why this issue keeps coming back whenever Adams rises from the political grave, clanking his chains.

For the first time, it might even be coming to a head, with the imminent commencement in the courts of a defamation action by Adams against a 2016 BBC Spotlight programme which linked him to the murder of the SF informer Denis Donaldson.

The BBC does intend to merely state that the programme in question was “fair, reasonable and in the public interest”, in the usual way.

It was also made clear during a High Court hearing last week, whose aim was to force Adams to release certain personal papers to the BBC’s lawyers, that Spotlight also intends to state that naming Adams as a senior member of the Provisional IRA is a matter of verifiable fact about which he has lied for decades.

There are many witnesses who would be only too willing to take to the stand and testify to that under oath. For the first time, they too may soon get their day in court.

The carefully constructed edifice which Adams has built around himself could come crashing down.

It might be that it would even be a relief for him if it did.

There’s an old Irish fairy tale about a man who is so torn up with keeping a secret that he whispers it to a tree, only for the tree to be chopped down and made into a harp. When the harp is played, the secret is sung.

That video of him Christmas carolling may well be Adams’ version of whispering his secret to the tree.

He has often flirted with hints and teases of what he might have done in the past, as if it’s inside him, desperate to burst out too. Everything kept secret wants to come into the light.

The Christmas carol video itself would tend to such a reading.

Adams famously said of the IRA that “they haven’t gone away, you know.”

The homeowner in the video uses the exact same phrase, but about Adams. In agreeing to appear in it, Gerry effectively agrees to be identified as part of that “they”.

The harp is singing at last, and its song is only going to get louder.