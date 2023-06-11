'Irresponsible and psychotic' – How Ireland's asylums of the 1950s stigmatised child sexual abuse victims
In the 1950s, Ireland had the highest proportion of psychiatric beds in the world. Why did we lock up so many people over their mental-health issues?
Colin Murphy
Naming the major Irish scandals of the past 20 years would sound like a checklist of Irish institutions. The industrial schools: check. The Magdalene laundries: check. The mother and baby homes: check. The religious-run private schools: check. The prisons (slopping out): check.