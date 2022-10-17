Irish people love to gloat when it involves the English, but the Taoiseach is right – we need their house in order

There’s no doubt, Irish people love a good gloat.

And events across the water have been providing opportunities by the lorry load.

Well, Liz Truss did say Brexit would not have any serious impact in Ireland… merely “affect a few farmers with turnips in the back of their trucks”.

Who’s the turnip now, it might be asked?

The same heedless, imperious superiority which saw foreign secretary Truss introduce the roughshod Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the Commons is that which led to the madness of the mini-Budget once she became prime minister.

Thus the rolling heads in the back of the truck could soon be joined by one more – her own. It looks like it could be lumped in with those of Boris Johnson, Theresa May and David Cameron, all decapitated in short order by British bungling.

It is arguably the case that our usually silent schadenfreude on this side of the sea-with-an-invisible border has now welled up into open mockery in response to such rib-tickling disasters.

But the Taoiseach is undoubtedly right. Ireland needs a strong and sound British economy, as he pointed out at Bodenstown, Co Kildare on Sunday (even as he rounded again on Sinn Féin, saying there was something “deeply wrong” with the party).

We thus need to get over an impending sense of superiority of our own – even though there are those who have reacted with open glee to such events as Sinn Féin becoming the biggest party in Northern Ireland, ending a century-old unionist monolith, with others celebrating census results that show more Catholics than Protestants in the North and seem to confirm a demographic drift in nationalism’s favour.

There’s no doubt that triumphalism doesn’t work at any level – it just puts the very complained-about boot on the other foot. The Irish one.

Britain’s economic decline, which is causing vast political upheaval, is meanwhile no laughing matter. Particularly since the neighbouring island is a giant jobs market for Irish people, and huge numbers of our relatives and fellow citizens live over there now.

“We want the situation to settle,” Micheál Martin said. “Clearly from an economic perspective, we're close neighbours with the United Kingdom and we want the UK to do well, economically, because if the UK does well economically, Ireland does well.

“Many of our companies export to the UK, and have a large presence in the UK economy, across all sectors. We have very significant interest in the health of the UK economy.”

So it will soon be time to get over the gloat, even should an ideological opponent suddenly lie trussed at our feet.