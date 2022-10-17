Close

Premium

Irish people love to gloat when it involves the English, but the Taoiseach is right – we need their house in order

Senan Molony

British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London, Britain, October 14, 2022. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Expand
Taoiseach Micheál Martin pointed out that 'if the UK does well economically, Ireland does well'. Photo: Damien Storan Expand

Close

British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London, Britain, October 14, 2022. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London, Britain, October 14, 2022. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Taoiseach Micheál Martin pointed out that 'if the UK does well economically, Ireland does well'. Photo: Damien Storan

Taoiseach Micheál Martin pointed out that 'if the UK does well economically, Ireland does well'. Photo: Damien Storan

/

British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London, Britain, October 14, 2022. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

There’s no doubt, Irish people love a good gloat.

And events across the water have been providing opportunities by the lorry load.

More On Micheál Martin

Most Watched

Privacy