Irish children – and their families – left high and dry by London High Court ruling on puberty blockers

Patricia Casey

Last week, three judges of the High Court in London ruled that transgender children, aged 13 or under, were “highly unlikely” to be “competent to give consent” to chemical treatments prescribed for them. For those between 14 and 16 they said competent consent was “doubtful” and for those aged 17 and 18 the judges said that competence to consent was presumed but doctors may want to seek court orders before prescribing puberty blockers due to the experimental nature of the treatment.

In others words, the judges were raising serious concerns about the ability to give informed consent to treatments in current use. The Tavistock Clinic planned to appeal the judgment but this has been rejected.

Keira Bell, a woman who began reassignment treatment aged 16 and detransitioned in her early 20s, and Mrs A, the mother of an autistic teenager who does not want her daughter to be prescribed these drugs, took the case. They took the action against the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, which runs England’s only youth gender identity clinic, called GIDS (Gender Identify Development Service). The clinic has now stopped taking new referrals and has stopped prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to under-16s.

