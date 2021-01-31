Ireland's three Covid waves are all linked to travel overseas

There would be no Covid in Ireland but for foreign travel. That may seem a statement of the obvious, but a lot of otherwise sensible people still don't seem to get it.

Catherine Murphy of the Social Democrats summed it up well last week: "This didn't arrive on a south-easterly. It arrived on a flight or on a boat."

From the start of the pandemic last March to critical decisions not taken in June to the shambles over Christmas, the Covid crisis here can be directly linked to foreign travel. Unfortunately, the Government seems intent on prolonging confusion by not acting decisively on it.

Cast your mind back to last March, when not a lot was known about the virus.

Covid came to Ireland via planeloads of kids on mid-term break in the skiing resorts of northern Italy. In short order, the locals would be carrying out corpses by the lorry load in Lombardy.

We did not know that then, because this time last year we were still in denial about what was going on in China.

That misstep was compounded weeks later when planeloads of Italian rugby supporters were allowed into the country - even though Italy's Six Nations match against Ireland had been cancelled.

At the same time, planeloads of Irish horse racing fans were allowed off to the hotbed of Cheltenham. From there they also brought home the virus, which had been carried to Liverpool by Atletico Madrid football fans on March 11.

In the middle of this, hordes of tourists were allowed into Ireland on St Patrick's weekend, even though the festival had been cancelled. So that was the cause of Ireland's first wave, which led to hundreds of deaths and much hand-wringing.

Then we knuckled down, painted rainbows in our windows and did brilliantly to flatten the curve.

Leo Varadkar took a bow. Even Simon Harris, regarded a poor health minister, began to look not too bad. In fact, Varadkar was later to regret that he did not postpone last year's General Election until after the first wave.

Fine Gael rebounded from around 22pc in the election to 32pc support after the first wave thanks to its handling of Covid - and several speeches quoting Seamus Heaney.

The first wave flattened, but not crushed, the country celebrated, and ignored Zero-Covid proponents who urged we should give it six more weeks and then deal with sporadic outbreaks through rigorous track and trace. It is not widely recalled now, but Nphet was far from satisfied then. We know this because Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer (CMO), wrote to then still health minister Simon Harris in May warning about overseas travel.

He said the reintroduction of overseas travel was a "major threat to public health and increases the risk of a potential second wave".

It is not as if his warnings were secret: at a press conference Holohan said he was "beyond nervous" about the reintroduction of overseas travel and encouraged people to holiday at home.

In a tweet he said: "What worries me most now is travel from overseas and I fear many planning foreign trips - 2020 is a year for a staycation." Did the public take notice? Plenty did not. They packed their bags and headed for the Costas.

But you would have expected the Government to listen - and act.

Media reports at the time referred to "significant disquiet" among some members of Nphet regarding the relaxation of travel restrictions, planned for July 9.

You will recall a lot of talk about 'green' lists and 'red' lists at the time - and much confusion. But Holohan was clear. He warned with "urgency" that "legal restrictions" were required.

However, some of those who decamped to the Mediterranean anyway brought back what was a new strain of the virus from Spain. This strain had been brought to Spain by fruit pickers from northern Africa.

Research by Basel University has since shown that this strain accounted for up to 60pc of cases in Ireland at the start of the second wave warned against by Holohan.

To compound the problem, Simon Harris, by now Minister for Higher Education, recommended the reopening of third-level colleges. You will recall the uproar when hundreds of students congregated in Galway (and elsewhere), spreading the Moroccan fruit pickers' strain.

The virus quickly took off again, so much so that Holohan came back from extended personal leave.

Within hours it was leaked - in my view, from within Government - that Holohan wanted to reimpose Level 5. The Government went apoplectic.

That Monday Leo Varadkar went on Claire Byrne Live and went over the top, studs up, on Holohan, playing man and ball.

Holohan brushed it off, but interest groups such as Ibec, vintners, hoteliers, restaurateurs and others of a libertarian persuasion were happy to see the CMO get it where it hurts.

In Northern Ireland, though, Covid was already rampant and, in short order, in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan and most Border counties, too. But nobody dared to state the obvious: seal the Border.

Instead the Government closed different borders: Laois, Offaly, Kildare were closed down when it was discovered meat plant workers from abroad were spreading the virus while working under poor terms and conditions.

Two weeks later, the virus was so bad here that the Government had no choice but to do as Holohan had asked and reimpose Level 5.

It did so reluctantly. Even then, the interest groups and libertarians argued that Level 3 would have worked - it should have been given time, they said. They would have been wrong.

In London and the south-east of the UK, the virus was mutating. But the Government was determined to put Nphet in its place. The highest civil servant in the land, Martin Fraser, was said to be "furious" with Nphet.

So a new Covid Oversight Committee was set up to act as a clearing house, or buffer between the Government and Nphet. This oversight committee, comprising top civil servants, commissioned consultants EY to crunch Nphet's numbers. And, hey presto, in short order Level 5 was brought down to Level 3 again, in time for Christmas.

For many, that was all they needed: they shopped til they dropped and thousands more headed to places like Lanzarote. Thousands others came home from the four corners, including the UK, where a new Covid variant was wreaking havoc.

This was allowed happen even though, on December 9, Stephen Donnelly's Department of Health had expressed "serious concerns" about international travel advice from Europe in the run-up to Christmas. In short order again, places like Belmullet in Mayo were riddled with Covid, and the body count was mounting.

Several hundred people dead later, the Government last week was still slow to act on travel. To close Ireland down would be to admit Zero-Covid campaigners had a point all along: Ireland had to get tough on travel restrictions, they argue.

Instead, Leo Varadkar went on Claire Byrne's show last week to pre-empt lesser restrictions - again. But no sooner had these been extended than he was talking about lifting them again: Level 4 in March, he said.

That rustle you hear is the sound of people making plans to head to the sun this summer - again. Meanwhile, the EU has mishandled vaccine supply, with the schedule here still a movable feast of different dates and numbers. So, it is clearly far too early to break out the sun cream. The question is, will there be a fourth wave linked to travel, and are we about to make the same mistakes all over again?