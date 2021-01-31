| 3.4°C Dublin

Ireland's three Covid waves are all linked to travel overseas

Jody Corcoran

Tony Holohan warned Simon Harris in May to restrict foreign travel - but it didn't happen, writes Jody Corcoran

There would be no Covid in Ireland but for foreign travel. That may seem a statement of the obvious, but a lot of otherwise sensible people still don't seem to get it.

Catherine Murphy of the Social Democrats summed it up well last week: "This didn't arrive on a south-easterly. It arrived on a flight or on a boat."

From the start of the pandemic last March to critical decisions not taken in June to the shambles over Christmas, the Covid crisis here can be directly linked to foreign travel. Unfortunately, the Government seems intent on prolonging confusion by not acting decisively on it.

